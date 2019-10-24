Pro-HK protests T-shirts given out for NBA games

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) row with China on Tuesday loomed over season-opening games in Toronto and Los Angeles, with activists in both cities distributing T-shirts in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

In Toronto, pro-Hong Kong activists handed out black T-shirts bearing the slogan “The North Stand with Hong Kong” ahead of the Raptors’ opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

A similar scene unfolded outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles California, where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers faced off in their much-anticipated opening game.

Activists in that city said they had produced about 10,000 T-shirts carrying the slogan “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong,” the same wording in the tweet posted by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey earlier this month that plunged the NBA into a crisis with China and its fans there.

The T-shirt protest in Los Angeles was arranged by an activist who uses the pseudonym Sun Lared, who reportedly raised US$43,000 through crowdfunding site GoFundMe to pay for the shirts.

Fans from both teams voiced support for Hong Kong.

“It’s always tough to use sports as a political device to talk about, you know, politics,” Lakers fan Ray Campbell said. “But sometimes it’s necessary.”

Clippers fan Christian Macias said: “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong. I agree with it 100 percent, I feel like we are all humans and we all need to help each other.”

Earlier on Tuesday, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal Morey “was right” in his remarks that ignited the furor.

“Whenever you see something wrong going on anywhere in the world, you should have the right to say ‘That’s not right’ and that’s what he did,” O’Neal said.