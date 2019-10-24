Korea’s Kim orders buildings razed at South-built Mount Kumgang resort

AFP, SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has condemned a flagship tourist development with South Korea as an eyesore and ordered buildings there demolished, state media reported yesterday, in a stark illustration of dire relations between Pyongyang and Seoul.

The Mount Kumgang tourist complex was built by South Korean company Hyundai Asan in North Korea on one of the Korean Peninsula’s most scenic mountains, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from South Korea.

However, tours came to an abrupt end in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a South Korean tourist who strayed off the approved path and Seoul suspended travel.

Pyongyang has long wanted to resume the lucrative visits, but they would now contravene international sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic programs.

Kim visited the site and lambasted the “shabby” buildings as “just a hodgepodge with no national character at all,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, saying that “they were built like makeshift tents in a disaster-stricken area or isolation wards” and “very backward in terms of architecture.”

“He instructed to remove all the unpleasant-looking facilities of the south side and to build new modern service facilities our own way,” KCNA said.

The announcement is a striking repudiation of what was once one of the two biggest inter-Korean projects, along with the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex, where South Korean companies employed North Korean workers, while paying Pyongyang for their services.

It came only a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in touted the benefits of a possible “peace economy” in a speech to the South Korean parliament.

However, contact between the neighbors stalled after the collapse of a February summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, and Pyongyang has since repeatedly excoriated Seoul, saying that it has “nothing to talk about any more” with South Korea.

Seoul’s presidential Blue House said that it would “analyze Pyongyang’s position and its plans.”