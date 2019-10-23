Agencies

CHILE

Evening curfew continues

The nation was on Monday under a curfew for the third night in a row as violent protests and looting that left 12 people dead raged on into the working week. Protests originally against a hike in metro fares have turned into anger at the military and President Sebastian Pinera, who on Monday night proposed a “social agreement” to meet the demands of demonstrators. General Javier Iturriaga, charged with security in the capital, said that the 8pm to 6am curfew was “necessary,” as Santiago and several other cities were once again gripped by violence. However, in several parts of the capital, protesters defiantly ignored the order and faced off with security forces. Since Chile’s worst outbreak of social unrest in decades began on Friday last week, almost 1,500 people have been detained. Once again on Monday, security forces — about 9,500 of whom have been deployed — used tear gas and water cannon on the most unruly demonstrators. Thousands of protesters gathered peacefully in the main Plaza Italia square in the capital on Monday, chanting “Pinera Out!” and “Get out military!”

UNITED STATES

Bledel top celebrity ‘threat’

Actress Alexis Bledel has been bookish and sweet on Gilmore Girls and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but the actress is now officially dangerous. Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Monday crowned Bledel the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet this year. No other celebrity was more likely to land users on Web sites that carry viruses or malware. Trailing Bledel at No. 2 was talk show host James Corden, followed by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, actress Anna Kendrick, movie star Lupita Nyong’o, talk show star Jimmy Fallon, martial arts master Jackie Chan (成龍), rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, and Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Tessa Thompson. The survey was meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. Bad actors often attach malware and malicious links to famous names, hoping fans searching for videos on the Internet will fall victim. McAfee urged people to consider risks associated with searching for pirated content and always apply updated security fixes. “Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows or music,” McAfee chief consumer security evangelist Gary Davis said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Cobain sweater to be sold

A quarter-century after grunge’s enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain’s iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged performance is up for sale. The tattered, drab olive green button-up sweater with dark stains and a burn hole could go for at least US$200,000, according to pre-bidding estimates from Julien’s Auctions, which said that rock and roll memorabilia has become a major investor’s market. The thrifted cardigan is the toast of this fall’s “Icons & Idols: Rock ’N’ Roll” auction organized by the house, which is also to sell the late Nirvana frontman’s left-handed teal Fender Mustang guitar played during the In Utero tour. “This cardigan, it’s the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore,” CEO and president Darren Julien said. “Kurt created the grunge look; he didn’t wear show clothes,” Julien told reporters at a New York exhibition preview of the two-day auction, which is to begin on Friday.