Trudeau’s Liberals hold on to power

AFP, OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party held on to power in a nail-biter of a general election, but as a weakened minority government.

TV projections as of 2am yesterday declared the Liberals winners or leading in 156 of the nation’s 338 electoral districts, versus 122 for Trudeau’s main rival, Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party, after polling stations across six time zones closed.

Trudeau will have to form an alliance with one or more smaller parties in order to govern a fractured nation. The first test of his future government will follow in the coming weeks with a speech to parliament outlining his legislative priorities and a confidence vote.

“From coast to coast to coast, tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity,” Trudeau said. “And they rejected cuts and austerity, and voted in favor of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change.”

He reassured Quebec that his Liberal government, despite an electoral setback in the French-speaking province, “will be there for you.”

He also spoke directly to a growing sense of western Canada’s alienation within the federation, telling those in Saskatchewan and Alberta provinces: “I’ve heard your frustration.”

The 47-year-old former schoolteacher dominated Canadian politics over the four years of his first term, but faced a grilling during the 40-day election campaign, which he described as one of the “dirtiest and nastiest” in Canadian history.

Going into the election, Trudeau’s golden boy image had already been damaged by ethics lapses in the handling of a bribery prosecution of engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

His popularity took a further hit with the emergence during the campaign of old photographs of him in blackface makeup.

At one rally, the prime minister was forced to wear a bulletproof vest due to a security threat.

In his concession speech, Scheer said: “Canadians have passed judgement on [Trudeau’s] Liberal government,” adding that the Liberals shed more than 20 seats, as well as “support in every region of the country.”

“Canada is a country that is further divided,” Scheer said, warning that its oil sector, the fourth-largest in the world, but struggling with low prices and a lack of pipeline capacity, is “under attack.”

“We have put him on notice, his leadership is damaged and his government will end soon, and when that time comes, the Conservatives will be ready and we will win,” Scheer added.

About 27.4 million Canadians were eligible to vote in the election and the turnout was reported to have been large, at almost 65 percent.

A record 97 women were elected to parliament, including Canada’s first indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, who ran as an independent candidate after Trudeau kicked her out of the Liberal Party caucus.

The night also saw Conservative Party deputy leader Lisa Raitt turfed and Liberal Ralph Goodale, the public safety minister, lose the seat he held for 26 years.

The Bloc Quebecois came back from a ruinous 2015 election result, tapping into lingering Quebec nationalism to take 32 seats, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) won 24 seats, projections showed.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, a leftist former criminal defense lawyer, is the first non-Caucasian leader of a federal political party in Canada, and will likely emerge as kingmaker.