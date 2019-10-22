Agencies

JAPAN

China holding professor

Chinese authorities have detained a local man in Beijing, chief Cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga confirmed yesterday, following media reports that a Hokkaido University professor was being held on suspicion of spying. “The Japanese embassy in China confirmed that a Japanese man in his 40s was detained by Chinese authorities in Beijing in September for [allegedly] violating Chinese laws,” Suga told reporters. The man previously worked for the Ministry of Defense’s National Institute for Defense Studies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, media reports said. “We are holding meetings between [the man and] consuls and communicating with his family members, but we decline to comment on further details given the nature of this case,” Suga said.

INDIA

Two states hold elections

Voters yesterday cast ballots in two states where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a second consecutive term. The party is expected to win the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to participate in large numbers and exercise their right to vote and “enrich the festival of democracy.” Votes are to be counted on Thursday.

JAPAN

Uniqlo pulls S Korean ad

Clothing giant Uniqlo has pulled an advertisement from South Korean television and YouTube after it was accused of mocking victims of wartime sexual slavery. The company said it had stopped airing the 15-second ad after critics pointed out that the Korean-language subtitles appeared to question the testimony of former comfort women. In the ad, the 97-year-old US fashion icon Iris Apfel is asked by the 13-year-old designer Kheris Rogers how she dressed when she was her age. Apfel replies: “I can’t remember that far back.” However, the Korean subtitles gave Apfel’s reply as: “Oh my God, how can I remember what happened more than 80 years ago?” The Korea Herald said some viewers interpreted the time reference as an attempt to ridicule former sex slaves and forced laborers, whose recollections of abuses have been questioned by right-wing politicians and academics. Uniqlo said it had not intended to cause offense. It said the subtitles had been worded that way to highlight the age gap between the pair.

SOUTH KOREA

Ex-minister’s wife sought

Prosecutors are seeking to arrest the wife of former minister of justice Cho Kuk, who resigned last week amid allegations of financial crimes and academic fraud surrounding his family. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said it requested an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-shim over her suspected involvement in dubious private equity investments, attempts to destroy evidence and creating fake credentials to help her daughter get into medical school. Chung and Cho deny wrongdoing.

NEPAL

Weather hampers golfers

A high-altitude golf tournament had to be called off over the weekend as most of the players could not fly in due to heavy cloud cover. Forty golfers were meant to play at the base of Mount Kongde at a height of 4,250m. Four golfers made it in a small chopper to the one-hole course that had been prepared just below the snow line, while eight others teed off at a makeshift course in Syangboche, which is at 3,880m. The rest of the tournament is to be played in Kathmandu on Saturday and Sunday.