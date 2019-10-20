Agencies

UNITED STATES

Honduran convicted in US

The brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was convicted on Friday in a massive drug conspiracy case in New York City after prosecutors said he relied on “state sponsored drug trafficking” enabled by the Central American leader. Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez, 41, a former Honduran congressman, was stoic as the verdict was announced by a jury that deliberated over parts of two days. He was convicted of drug conspiracy, weapons charges and lying to the Drug Enforcement Administration. His attorney promised to appeal.

UNITED STATES

Storm nears coast

Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, threatening the northern Gulf Coast with rising seawater, high winds and heavy rains. The National Hurricane Center said high winds and dangerous storm surge were likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, plus heavy rain that could help a parched region deal with a drought. Conditions were expected to get worse along the coast late on Friday into early yesterday. Events were canceled or postponed, but officials were trying to calm fears of a hard hit similar to Hurricane Michael last year. Forecasters said at 1pm on Friday that the system was about 315km south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had top sustained winds of 95kph and was moving to the northeast at 35kph. Nestor was forecast to hit the coast around Mexico Beach yesterday morning without strengthening into a hurricane.

UNITED STATES

Cuba sanctions bolstered

Washington is hitting Cuba with new sanctions over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and its human rights record at home. The Department of Commerce said in a statement on Friday that it is revoking existing licenses for aircraft leases to Cuban state-owned airlines and will deny future applications for aircraft leases. It will also expand the sanctions on Cuba to include more foreign goods containing US content. Washington says the measures seek to hold the Cuban regime accountable for repressing its own people and for providing support to the Venezuela’s government, which it accuses of human rights abuses.

UNITED STATES

Pumpkin breaks record

Wyoming officials say a Cheyenne man has grown a pumpkin that weighs 676kg, a new state record. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday reported that Andy Corbin grew the gourd in his backyard. For perspective, scientists say newborn elephants weigh about 91kg on average. Corbin says the pumpkins he grows at his east Cheyenne home require a handmade tripod to move them. He says his pumpkins require yearlong maintenance and can gain dozens of pounds a day during growing season.

UNITED STATES

Lady Gaga falls from stage

Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert. During a Las Vegas show on Thursday, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result. Moments after the fall, Gaga was back onstage with the fan and told him: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?” He responded: “I promise.” After the show Gaga posted Instagram photos of herself in a bath, writing: “Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”