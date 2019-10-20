Democrat hopeful slams Clinton over Russia accusation

AP, MANCHESTER, New Hampshire

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard fought back after former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton appeared to call her “the favorite of the Russians” and said she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

Clinton did not name Gabbard directly.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Gabbard called Clinton the “personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

Gabbard said that there has been a “concerted campaign” to destroy her reputation since she announced her presidential run in January.

“It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me,” Gabbard tweeted about Clinton. “Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

There is lingering trepidation in the Democratic Party of a repeat of the 2016 presidential race, when Russia allegedly interfered in the US election. US intelligence agencies have warned that Russia intends to meddle in next year’s vote as well.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has mocked that possibility, joking this month that Moscow would “definitely intervene” again.

During a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Gabbard criticized a TV commentator who had called her “an asset of Russia.”

She called the comments “completely despicable.”

Without naming Gabbard, Clinton seemed to echo the commentator’s remark in a podcast on “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe.”

Plouffe was campaign manager for then-US president Barack Obama in 2008.

Meanwhile, the State Department has completed its internal investigation into Clinton’s use of private e-mail and found violations by 38 people, some of whom might face disciplinary action.

The 38 are current and former State Department officials, but were not identified.