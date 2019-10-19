HK police group to build retirement property in China

Reuters, HONG KONG

A Hong Kong police association has told its members that it is in talks with Chinese property developer Agile Group to develop a “Hong Kong City” in southern China for their retirement, according to a letter seen by reporters.

The letter from the Hong Kong Junior Police Officers’ Association, dated on Wednesday and posted on the association’s Web site, coincides with more than four months of sometimes violent protests in the territory.

Demonstrators have hurled petrol bombs and other objects at police, who have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. Two protesters have also been shot and wounded during skirmishes with police.

Many protesters have accused the police of using excessive force, but police have said that they have shown restraint despite increased violence.

A Hong Kong court granted an injunction earlier this week to ban anyone from blocking or damaging areas used to house married police officers and other law enforcement services that have been targeted in the pro-democracy protests.

“Hong Kong City” would be located in Zhaoqing, 200km or 1.5 hours by high-speed rail from Hong Kong, according to the letter. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“[The territory] aims to provide a high-quality life with low cost,” the association said, adding that it would try to get a good price from Agile for its members.

The Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association was also involved in the collaboration, the association added.

Agile said it had entered into a letter of intent with the Zhaoqing Municipal Government to build a community featuring Hong Kong culture in a diversified project that is suitable for retirement living. It said it had been in discussions since the end of last year.

The Guangzhou-based developer said that project marketing would target all walks of life so that it was not limited to retired civil servants from Hong Kong.

An increasing number of Hong Kongers are moving outside the financial hub to China for cheaper and better retirement options, helped by faster transport links and an integration push by the Hong Kong and Chinese governments under a Greater Bay Area initiative.