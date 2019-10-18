Syria attack displaced 300,000: monitor

AFP, BEIRUT

Turkey’s week-old offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas of northeastern Syria has displaced more than 300,000 people, a war monitor said yesterday.

“More than 300,000 civilians have been displaced since the start of the offensive,” Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

He said the jump in the number of people forced to flee was due to a fresh wave of displacement over the past few days from areas around Tal Abyad and Kobane, and in al-Hasakah governorate.

Most displaced people tried to move in with relatives in safer areas, some were sleeping rough in orchards and others were in some of the 40 schools that have been turned into emergency shelters, Britain-based Abdel Rahman said.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies launched an assault on Kurdish-controlled areas on Wednesday last week after US troops pulled back from the border and started withdrawing altogether.

Dozens of civilians have been killed since the start of the offensive, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to halt, despite mounting international pressure.