Four die in Philippines during large earthquake

AP, DAVAO, Philippines

A landslide and building damage caused by a strong earthquake in the southern Philippines killed four people and injured dozens, the Philippine Office of Civil Defense said yesterday.

Two people died and 18 were injured in a landslide set off by the quake in Magsaysay in Davao del Sur Province, the office said.

ABS-CBN television network reported two more deaths elsewhere, including a girl hit by a collapsed house wall.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the magnitude 6.3 earthquake on Wednesday night was centered 22km southeast of Tulunan in North Cotabato Province at a relatively shallow depth of 8km.

More than 200 aftershocks had been recorded.

The US Geological Survey placed the quake at magnitude 6.4 with a depth of 14km.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

The office said that at least 27 people were injured in the landslide in Magsaysay or from falling objects and collapsed concrete walls.

Some areas lost power, including the transport hub of Kidapawan City.

A fire broke out in the Gaisano shopping mall in General Santos shortly after the quake, but there were no reports of people trapped.

M’lang Vice Mayor Joselito Pinol in North Cotabato said that patients were evacuated from a hospital to ensure their safety during the earthquake.

Several buildings were damaged, including Pinol’s office, where a glass-windowed facade fell.

Schools in quake-hit areas suspended classes yesterday so buildings could be inspected for damage.

Leslie Francisco, a local disaster response officer, said a small college in Digos City in Davao del Sur had extensive damage.