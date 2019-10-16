Agencies

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Police seek arrest of ex-PM

Police have issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Peter O’Neill on suspicion of “official corruption,” but he was declining to cooperate with police handling the case, Acting Commissioner of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary David Manning said in a statement yesterday. The warrant, issued on Friday, stemmed from an investigation, but police gave no details of what O’Neill was wanted for, citing the sensitivity of investigations. A senior police official yesterday morning asked O’Neill, who was at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Port Moresby, to go with him to a police station to be processed. “As we speak, he has refused to cooperate with police thus far,” Manning said in the statement, urging O’Neill to make himself available to investigators.

JAPAN

Shelter rejects homeless

An evacuation center at a school in Tokyo’s Taito ward on Saturday turned away two homeless people as Typhoon Hagibis approached, prompting widespread criticism and a promise yesterday from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that it would not happen again. Staff at the center refused to let the two in because they did not have addresses in the area, a ward official said, adding that staff told them the shelter was only for ward residents. “The wind was strong and it was raining, and I wanted them to let me in,” a 64-year-old homeless man told the Asahi Shimbun. The man, from Hokkaido, spent the night under a plastic umbrella, partially shielded beneath the eaves of a building, the newspaper said. Asked by an opposition lawmaker about the incident, Abe said evacuation centers should welcome everyone. “We will look into the facts and take appropriate measures,” he said. Taito ward said it would review its procedures to help people without addresses in the ward.

GREECE

Asylum seekers clash, hurt

At least three people were hurt in a clash between asylum seekers in a town on the island of Samos, police sources said yesterday. The violence, apparently between groups of Syrians and Afghans, erupted in the town of Vathy late on Monday. A fire later broke out outside the camp that authorities managed to place under control early yesterday morning. “Half of the 6,000 people who are stuck in Vathy camp on Samos are women and children,” medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said in a tweet. “This nightmare must end! Children and other vulnerable people must be evacuated from the Greek islands to safe accommodation.” Despite efforts to relocate people to the mainland, there are more than 32,000 migrants and refugees in camps on Aegean islands near Turkey, most of them vastly overcrowded, unhygienic and violence-prone.

THAILAND

4m king cobra caught

A feisty 4m king cobra was pulled from a sewer in an hour-long operation in the south, a rescue foundation said yesterday. Footage of the daring capture showed a man chasing the cobra into a dark and cramped drainage pipe. The cobra splashed around in water and tried to slither back into the pipe, but was pulled out by the tail after multiple attempts. A security guard on the housing estate where it was found first alerted the rescue group on Sunday. “Seven rescue workers, including me, went there,” Kritkamon Kanghae, 26, said, adding that the estate was built on a plot that was once jungle. Kritkamon said the snake weighed 15kg and was the third-largest they had found. The cobra was later released into the wild.