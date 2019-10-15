Agencies

GUAM

Coral bleaching avoided

Vulnerable coral reefs on Guam have not experienced severe bleaching that was predicted for this year, officials said. Pacific Daily News reported that the Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans said a mass coral bleaching event indicated by satellite measurements of sea surface temperatures did not occur. Recent stormy weather including Super Typhoon Hagibis might have contributed to the coral’s survival through cloud cover that cooled surface water temperatures, officials said, adding that storms and wind were also likely to have created a cooling water movement.

AUSTRALIA

Man paid out for jail time

An economist who wrongfully spent nearly two decades in prison for the assassination of a high-ranking police officer was yesterday awarded more than A$7 million (US$4.74 million) in compensation. Former public servant David Eastman was convicted in 1995 of killing Australian Federal Police officer Colin Winchester and sentenced to life in prison. Eastman, who had always maintained his innocence and mounted several appeals, was freed in 2014 after his conviction was quashed.

VIETNAM

Film pulled over map

The country has pulled DreamWorks’ animated film Abominable from cinemas over a scene featuring a map that shows China’s unilaterally declared “nine-dash line” in the South China Sea, state media reported yesterday. The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including large swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions. “We will revoke” the film’s licence, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong was quoted as saying by Thanh Nien newspaper.

THAILAND

Royal puppies unveiled

Eight puppies related to the pet dog of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej have been revealed, as the country observed the third anniversary of the monarch’s death. The black, brown and white puppies were born from two royal dogs artificially inseminated with semen from two male offspring of Khun Thong Daeng, the late king’s pet. The project was supported by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was crowned this year after a mourning period for his father. “King Maha Vajiralongkorn kindly wished that Khun Thong Daeng’s lineage be extended so that the people may remember late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Khun Thong Daeng,” Kasetsart University said in a statement. Khun Thong Daeng died in 2015 and was beloved by many Thais for her loyalty to the late king.

UNITED STATES

Hunter Biden leaves board

Facing intense scrutiny from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, Hunter Biden on Sunday said he would step down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm at the end of the month as part of a pledge not to work on behalf of any foreign-owned companies should his father win the presidency. Biden, the 49-year-old son of former vice president Joe Biden revealed his plan in an Internet post written by his attorney, George Mesires, who outlined a defense of the younger Biden’s work in Ukraine and China, which has emerged as one of Trump’s chief lines of attack against Hunter’s father.