Exit polls show landslide win for Saied in Tunisia

AFP, TUNIS

Conservative academic Kais Saied, a political outsider, was headed for a landslide victory in Tunisia’s presidential runoff, sweeping aside his rival, media magnate Nabil Karoui, exit polls showed.

In a contest that reflected Tunisia’s shifting post-revolution political landscape, Saied, an independent, scooped 72.5 percent of the vote, according to the Emrhod exit poll on Sunday, and 76.9 percent in the Sigma one — more than 40 points ahead of Karoui.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Tunis, to celebrate Saied’s victory, honking horns and singing the national anthem.

“It’s a historic day: Tunisia is reaping the fruits of the revolution,” said Boussairi Abidi, a 39-year-old mechanic. “Kais Saied is going to put an end to corruption; he will be a fair president.”

The official results were expected yesterday.

In his first reaction, Saied thanked the nation’s young people “for turning a new page” and vowed to try to build “a new Tunisia.”

About 90 percent of 18-to-25-year olds voted for Saied, according to estimates by the Sigma polling institute, compared with 49.2 percent of voters over 60.

“Kais Saied, voice of the people,” a gathered crowd chanted. “Long live Tunisia.”

“We are very happy. Tunisia has an honest man at the helm now. The difference between the two candidates was the work he has been doing,” said Mustafa El Ghali, a family member.

The runoff was contested by two political newcomers — pitting Saied, nicknamed “Robocop,” against businessman, Karoui, who is dubbed Tunisia’s “Berlusconi,” a reference to former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

They trounced the old guard in a Sept. 15 first round, highlighting voter anger over a stagnant economy, joblessness and poor public services in the cradle of the Arab Spring.

Adding controversy and suspense to the contest, Karoui only walked free from jail on Wednesday, having spent more than a month behind bars on suspicion of money laundering.

The poll, Tunisia’s second free presidential election since its 2011 revolt, followed the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi in July. Turnout was higher than in the first round, and estimated at about 57 percent.

In one polling station, voters said they were divided between “the one who will apply the law” and the one “who helps the poor,” referring to a charity television show that boosted Karoui’s popularity.

The 56-year-old tycoon portrayed himself as a bulwark against political Islam, which he accused his rival of supporting.

He called the result a “denial of justice,” saying he had been penalized by his incarceration.

“It’s like competing in the Olympics and one breaks one’s knee before doing the 100m,” he said.

Saied, a 61-year-old constitutional law expert, campaigned on the values of the 2011 revolution, based on opposition to Westernized and corrupt elites, and in favor of radical decentralization.

“You have created a new concept of revolution, let your conscience guide you,” he said, casting his ballot.

“Congratulations to Tunisia; less for whom they voted, and more for showing a continued commitment to resolving differences via peaceful transitions,” H.A ,Hellyer, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said in a tweet.

For what was the third election in four weeks, some Tunisians organized car-sharing and free transport for students who had to travel far to their hometowns to cast their ballots.