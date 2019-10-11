Austria’s Handke, Poland’s Tokarczuk claim Nobel prizes

Reuters, STOCKHOLM

Austria’s Peter Handke won this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature, while last year’s postponed award went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, the Swedish Academy said yesterday.

Two Nobels were awarded this year after last year’s prize was postponed over a scandal that led to the husband of an academy member being convicted of rape.

Since then, the organization has appointed new members and reformed some of its more arcane rules after a rare intervention by its royal patron, the king of Sweden.

Handke, 76, won this year’s prize for “an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience,” the academy said in a statement.

Last year’s prize went to Tokarczuk for “a narrative imagination that with encyclopaedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

Handke established himself as one of the most influential writers in Europe after World War II, the academy said, with a body of work that contains novels, essays, notebooks and dramatic works.

He is also known for cowriting the script of the critically acclaimed 1987 movie Wings of Desire.

Tokarczuk, 57, trained as a psychologist before publishing her first novel in 1993.

Since then, she has produced a steady and varied stream of works, and her novel Flight won her the Man Booker International Prize last year. She was the first Polish author to do so.

She has courted controversy in Poland by touching on dark areas of the nation’s past that contrasts with the version of history promoted by the ruling nationalist party, Law and Justice.

Poland holds an election tomorrow that a coalition led by the ruling party is expected to win.