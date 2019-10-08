Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Border help for Solomons

Canberra is to help the Solomon Islands build a border and patrol boat outpost, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his counterpart Manasseh Sogavare said yesterday, as they hailed their nations’ security cooperation and friendship. “Australia’s support for a border and patrol boat outpost will enhance infrastructure and security cooperation between our countries, and support Solomon Islands’ border security,” the leaders said, according to a joint statement released by Morrison’s media office. There was no information provided about potential costs of the project.

NEPAL

Former speaker arrested

Police in Kathmandu have arrested former speaker of parliament Krishna Bahadur Mahara after a female employee of the assembly accused him of rape. A police van arrived at his home late on Sunday and took him into custody after the district court ordered his arrest. Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, has denied the allegation, but stepped down as speaker last week after the woman gave details of the alleged Sept. 29 assault to media and filed a formal complaint on Friday.

SRI LANKA

Candidates set record

A record 35 candidates yesterday filed nominations for next month’s presidential election, but President Maithripala Sirisena did not pay the mandatory deposit by Sunday’s deadline and so was ineligible to file a nomination. He was considered unlikely to defeat former defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who represents a breakaway party of Sirisena’s and has the loyalty of a majority from Sirisena’s party. A record 41 aspirants paid deposits before the deadline, but six later pulled out of the race. Rajapaksa’s main rival appears to be Sajith Premadasa, a son of president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in 1993 by the Tamil Tiger rebels.

INDONESIA

Quake victims still afraid

Thousands of people in the Maluku Islands are still in shelters nearly two weeks after the Sept. 26 earthquake that killed dozens of people, the central government said yesterday. Nearly 135,000 people remain in evacuation shelters and tents. Fears about aftershocks have been aggravated by a stream of hoaxes and fake news — mostly on messaging services — that warn a tsunami-generating quake was about to strike. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said the fake news was making a bad situation worse. “People are scared and so they chose to stay in shelters,” he said.

INDIA

Mumbai tree felling halted

The Supreme Court yesterday issued a stay order to halt the cutting of trees in Mumbai for an ambitious subway project that has sparked protests from activists opposed to the felling of about 2,700 trees to build a train parking shed. Critics say felling the trees would exacerbate Mumbai’s pollution levels. Dozens of people were detained over the weekend after trying to stop officials from cutting the trees.

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban members freed

Taliban officials on Sunday said several of the group’s members have been freed from jails, including former shadow governors, just days after a US envoy met top Taliban leaders in the Pakistani capital. The officials also said the Taliban have released three Indian engineers they had been holding, though that has yet to be confirmed.

UNITED STATES

Jimmy Carter given stitches