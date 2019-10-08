PRC’s Paris embassy slams ‘criminal’ EU reaction

AFP, PARIS

China’s embassy in Paris yesterday slammed the EU for what it termed its “criminal” support for Hong Kong protesters and criticism of the police clampdown.

Accusing the EU of having “publicly glorified the abuses of rioters,” the embassy said the EU’s call for de-escalation and restraint was “criminal and very dangerous” and amounted to an attack on the Hong Kong police’s right to self-defense.

The embassy was reacting to a EU statement on Tuesday last week expressing concern over the use by police of live rounds against the Hong Kong protesters.

“More than three months since the protests began, the right to assembly and the right to protest peacefully must continue to be upheld in line with the [Hong Kong] basic law and international commitments,” the EU added, emphasizing the need for “dialogue, de-escalation and restraint.”

The Chinese embassy called the statement “irresponsible” and expressed “our strong discontent and profound contempt” in the face of what it called Europe’s “hypocrisy and the darkness of some people’s intentions with regard to China.”

It also criticized a similar statement by the French government.