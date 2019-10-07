Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Python fans celebrate

Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, on Saturday gathered in London for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe. The costumes matched those of the Gumbys, who were characters in the Monty Python’s Flying Circus series that first aired on BBC television on Oct. 5, 1969. The Gumbys were noted for their ape-like posture, habit of speaking loudly and slowly, and the catchphrase “my brain hurts.” Dozens of Gumbys strutted outside the Roundhouse music venue before events to celebrate the work of Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and the late Graham Chapman. Organizers were hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys.

VATICAN CITY

Pope opens Amazon synod

Pope Francis yesterday opened a divisive meeting on preserving the Amazon and ministering to its indigenous peoples. Francis celebrated an opening Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, with indigenous peoples from the Amazon, some with their faces painted and wearing feathered headdresses, as well as more than 180 cardinals, bishops and priests, who donned green vestments like the pope. They traveled to Rome from the region for three weeks of debate at a special synod that has become one of the most controversial of Francis’ papacy. Among the most contentious proposals on the agenda is whether married elders could be ordained priests to address the chronic priest shortages in the region and calls to identify new “official ministries” for women.

UNITED KINGDOM

Drummer Ginger Baker dies

Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, died yesterday at the age of 80. Baker’s family said on Twitter that he had “passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.” They had previously announced he was critically ill and asked fans to “please keep him in your prayers.” Cream helped define the psychedelic rock sound of the 1960s, with Baker bringing both a jazz sensibility, recording one of the first drum solos in rock, and a hard-hitting style, using two bass drums, that pointed toward heavy metal. Baker became one of the world’s most admired and feared musicians.

UNITED STATES

Museum replaces Bible

The Museum of the Bible in Washington has quietly replaced an artifact purported to be one of a handful of miniature Bibles that a NASA astronaut carried to the moon in 1971 after an expert questioned its authenticity. The museum replaced the original microfilm Bible with one that was donated by an Oklahoma woman who wrote a book about the Apollo Prayer League, which arranged for Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell to carry tiny Bibles to the moon. “We know for sure that one on display right now went to the moon, but we could not verify for sure that the one we had originally on display had gone to the moon,” museum spokeswoman Heather Cirmo said. “We couldn’t disprove it, it just wasn’t certain.”

THAILAND

Elephants drown in ravine

A herd of wild elephants was swept away by raging waters in Khao Yai National Park, drowning six, while rangers helped steer two animals out of a deep ravine. Park staff discovered the two struggling elephants and the carcasses after dawn on Saturday near the Haew Narok waterfall, also known as the Ravine of Hell. The two elephants were trying to reach a dead calf, park officials said. Park rangers helped lead the two elephants from the ravine and said they would monitor their condition throughout the week. The waterfall was closed off to visitors while officials remove the carcasses. “The two elephants right now are taking a rest. They are exhausted from trying to cross the stream,” Chanaya said.