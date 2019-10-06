Agencies

INDONESIA

French escapee not quitting

Indonesian authorities have placed a convicted French drug smuggler in solitary confinement after he tried to escape for a second time from a jail on the island of Lombok, a prison official said on Friday. The chief warden of Mataram prison, Tri Saptono Sambudji, said that guards caught Felix Dorfin, 35, from Bethune in northern France, as he tried to make a hole in the wall of his cell late on Sunday. Sambudji said Dorfin told authorities that he had been working on the hole for the past month, using a piece of iron wrapped with a cloth to reduce the noise. Dorfin was sentenced to death in May for smuggling 3kg of drugs to the island. A higher court later commuted his sentence to 19 years in prison. Dorfin escaped from a police detention center in January by punching holes in his cell window with help from a female police officer who received money from him. He was recaptured after 10 days on the run.

AUSTRALIA

Couple freed from Iran

An Australian travel-blogging couple who were detained in Iran on spying charges have been released and returned home, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said yesterday. Perth-based Jolie King and Mark Firkin had been documenting their journey from Australia to Britain on social media for the past two years, but went silent after posting updates from Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan about three months ago. They were alleged to have used a drone to take pictures of “military sites and forbidden areas”, an Iranian judiciary spokesman said last month. Payne said that the pair had been reunited with their family in Australia following “very sensitive negotiations” with Tehran. “We are extremely happy and relieved to be safely back in Australia with those we love,” the couple said in a statement.

SPAIN

Smugglers save police

Three Spanish police officers who were thrown into the sea when their boat crashed early on Friday during a high-speed chase were pulled to safety by the drug smugglers they were chasing, police said. The unexpected rescue happened after a police vessel began pursuing a speedboat “with four people on board that was suspected of transporting drugs” in waters off the southern coast of Spain, a police statement said. During the chase, the two vessels collided, causing three police officers to fall into the sea as their boat “span out of control.” Using a megaphone, a police helicopter that was hovering overhead called on those on board the speedboat to help and they pulled the three agents to safety unharmed. However, the gesture did not spare them when police found three tonnes of hashish in the water nearby.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Abbey Road’ tops charts

Classic Beatles album Abbey Road is back at No. 1 in Britain half a century after its first release, with the band breaking their own record for the longest gap between stints at the top of the charts. The band’s final studio album with its instantly recognizable zebra-crossing cover came out in September 1969. It was the UK’s best-selling album for 17 weeks, and on Friday a special 50th anniversary edition featuring unheard material took the top spot once again. “It’s hard to believe that Abbey Road still holds up after all these years, but then again it’s a bloody cool album,” tweeted band member Paul McCartney. With 49 years and 252 days since its last reign, the album has had the longest gap between UK number ones — a record previously held by the Fab Four’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.