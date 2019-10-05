Agencies

RUSSIA

Moscow helping China

President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is helping China to develop an anti-missile early warning system, as he criticized the US for abandoning a key nuclear treaty. “We are now helping our Chinese partners to create a missile-warning system, a missile-attack warning system,” Putin said at the Valdai Club conference of foreign-policy experts in Russia’s Sochi on Thursday. “This is a very serious thing that will dramatically increase China’s defense capability, because only the US and Russia have such a system now.” Putin said US President Donald Trump’s decision earlier this year to quit the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty had weakened international strategic stability. The US has accused Russia of breaching the treaty, a charge Moscow denies, while also saying that new or renewed nuclear accords should include China’s expanding arsenal. China has rejected that suggestion.

IRAQ

Protest death toll hits 44

The death toll from three days of anti-government protests in Iraq climbed to 44, police and medical sources said yesterday. The largest number of casualties occurred in the southern city of Nassiriya, where 18 people were killed, followed by the capital Baghdad where the death toll stood at 16, they said. Tensions have been exacerbated by a near-total Internet blackout as the authorities seek to prevent protesters communicating with each other or posting footage of the chaotic demonstrations. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi has imposed curfews in Baghdad and other cities to try to stop the protests gathering steam.

UNITED NATIONS

Council to discuss N Korea

The UN Security Council is on Tuesday to hold closed consultations on North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches, diplomats said on Thursday. Britain, France and Germany called for a council meeting following the recent series of missile launches, which are in contravention of UN sanctions. The council session is to take place after today’s meeting of US and North Korean officials in Stockholm. Some council members wanted the Security Council meeting to take place yesterday — ahead of the US talks, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private. South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila, this month’s council president, and others told reporters there were scheduling issues. In its latest test, North Korea on Thursday said that it carried out its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in three years. The firing on Wednesday was an apparent effort to increase pressure on the US ahead of the weekend resumption of their nuclear diplomacy.