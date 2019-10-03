Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Protest ordered via tweet

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr has urgently ordered, via Twitter, the filing of a diplomatic protest against China after its coast guard ships reportedly strayed near the Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the South China Sea. Locsin, who is accompanying President Rodrigo Duterte on a visit to Russia, issued the usually confidential order to his officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs after the nation’s military chief reported the new Chinese activity. Locsin tweeted: “Do I have to fly home to file the goddamned diplomatic protest myself? That’s the military speaking. Not some friggin’ civilian media outlet. File now!!!”

AUSTRALIA

Morrison denies pressure

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday denied being pressured by US President Donald Trump to help probe the origins of the US Department of Justice’s investigation of Russian interference in the US’ 2016 election. Morrison said he had a brief telephone conversation with Trump a couple of weeks ago, in which Trump asked for a point of contact within the Canberra government to help US Attorney General William Barr with the inquiry. In an interview with Sky Television, Morrison said he was happy to provide that, given the fact his ambassador in Washington had made a written offer of help to Barr in May. It would have been “quite extraordinary” to deny such cooperation, he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince slams media

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter to her father that her lawyers said was “unlawful.” In a lengthy statement on Tuesday, the prince said the couple had taken legal action in response to what he called “bullying” by some sections of the nation’s press. “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,” he said. “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

SOUTH KOREA

Two more pig flu cases

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs yesterday confirmed two additional cases of African swine fever near the border with North Korea despite heightened efforts to contain the epidemic. It said that lab tests confirmed the country’s 10th and 11th cases of the disease at two farms in Paju, a border town where the first infection was confirmed on Sept. 17.

UNITED STATES

Family feud over body

The missing corpse of Mexican troubadour Jose Jose has become the central plot of a bizarre soap opera that has seen his family feuding over the whereabouts of his remains. The Mexican government said the “Prince of Song” died on Saturday last week at age 71 outside Miami, Florida. His two oldest children have accused their half-sister and her mother of hiding his body. “The only thing the family wants is to say goodbye to Jose Jose,” Jose Joel told reporters on Tuesday outside a funeral home in Miami where he thought the body might be, accompanied by his sister, Marysol Sosa. They said that their half-sister, Sarita Sosa, has concealed the whereabouts of the body and was “after the money.” “We do not know if there is a will... That will be another sewer that we will open when the time comes,” Jose Joel said.