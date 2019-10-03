Ex-Dallas cop who shot black neighbor guilty of murder

AP, DALLAS

A white former Dallas police officer who shot her black unarmed neighbor to death after, she said, mistaking his apartment for her own was on Tuesday convicted of murder in a verdict that prompted tears of relief from his family and chants of “black lives matter” from a crowd outside the courtroom.

The jury took a matter of hours to convict Amber Guyger, 31, after six days of testimony.

Cheers erupted in the courthouse as the verdict was announced, and someone yelled “Thank you, Jesus.”

In the hallway outside the courtroom, a crowd celebrated and chanted “black lives matter,” and when the prosecutors walked into the hall, the crowd broke into cheers.

After the verdict was read, Guyger sat alone, weeping, at the defense table.

The same jury that found Guyger guilty in the September last year death of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean, is to next consider her fate after hearing additional testimony, a process that began on Tuesday afternoon.

Jean’s friends and family later testified to explain how his death has affected them. First on the stand was Allison Jean, who said her son was killed just before he was due to turn 27.

“My life has not been the same. It’s just been like a roller coaster. I can’t sleep, I cannot eat. It’s just been the most terrible time for me,” she said.

Botham Jean’s sister, Allisa Findley, told the jury that she and her mother cry a lot, her formerly “bubbly” younger brother has retreated as if into a shell, and that her father is “not the same.”

Guyger was jailed on Tuesday afternoon pending sentencing. Her sentence could range from five years to life in prison.