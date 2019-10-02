Agencies

SAUDI ARABIA

S Khashoggi defends Riyadh

The son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has denied a financial settlement with the government, yesterday spoke out in defense of the kingdom ahead of the first anniversary of the killing at the nation’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Salah Khashoggi said he had “full confidence” in the nation’s judicial system and hit out at opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case. “A year has gone by since the passing of my beloved father. During this time, opponents and enemies in the East and West sought to exploit his case ... to undermine my country and leadership,” he said in a tweet. “I will not accept that his memory and case be taken advantage of to achieve that after his passing.”

NEPAL

Speaker quits over ‘rape’

Parliamentary Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, one of the nation’s leading Communist Party leaders, yesterday resigned amid allegations that he raped a government worker at her home while he was intoxicated. His office has denied the allegation, saying it is a politically motivated character assassination attempt. News reports said the woman claimed Mahara entered her house on Sunday night while her husband was away and assaulted her. His office said he was at his official residence on Sunday evening.

RUSSIA

Alcohol use down 40%

A WHO report published yesterday showed alcohol consumption has dropped by 43 percent since 2003, which it attributed to measures brought in under President Vladimir Putin, including restrictions on alcohol sales and the promotion of healthy lifestyles. “The Russian Federation has long been considered one of the heaviest-drinking countries in the world. However, in recent years these trends have been reversed,” it said. The authors said this trend was a factor in increased life expectancies, which last year reached historic peaks of 78 years for women and 68 years for men.

NEW ZEALAND

Sick mothers miscarry

Two fetuses have died after their mothers contracted measles amid the worst outbreak of the illness in the nation in two decades. The deaths were announced yesterday by the Auckland regional public health service, which said that five pregnant women in the region had contracted the illness, and two had lost their unborn babies. Karen Bartholomew, director of health outcomes for the Waitemata and Auckland district health boards, told a news conference although it could not be certain the fetuses died due to the illness, their mothers were undergoing treatment after contracting measles.

AUSTRALIA

Boomerangs, pies on coins

The Royal Australian Mint and Australia Post have released an unusual commemorative set of 26 A$1 (US$0.67) coins featuring an A-Z of imagery — including a boomerang, a didgeridoo, a meat pie, the popular television soap opera Neighbours, the word “G’day” and a quokka, a diminutive marsupial native to Rottnest Island, the image of a yowie (a mythical creature said to inhabit the Outback), a lamington (a square sponge cake coated in chocolate and desiccated coconut) and a pair of thongs, or flip-flops. The coins are to be rolled out in batches throughout this month, but will only be available to customers who make a purchase using cash at a post office and receive A$1 coins in their change.