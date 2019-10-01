Agencies

INDIA

Floods kill 113 people

Heavy rains have killed at least 113 people in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, officials said yesterday, as flood waters swamped a major city, inundated hospital wards and forced the evacuation of inmates from a jail. An official said that at least 93 people had died in Uttar Pradesh since Friday after its eastern areas were lashed by intense monsoon showers. Rising water levels forced authorities to shift 900 inmates from a prison in eastern Ballia District, police officer Santosh Verma said. In Bihar, the death toll from the latest bout of rain had reached 20 as of yesterday, a state government official said. State capital Patna has been badly hit, with waist-deep flood waters across many streets, and entering homes, shops, and even the wards of a major hospital. The Meteorological Department yesterday said it expected the intensity of rainfall over Bihar to drop and showers over Uttah Pradesh to abate this week.

UNITED KINGDOM

Johnson denies groping

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has denied allegations he made unwanted sexual advances toward two women 20 years ago. Journalist Charlotte Edwardes wrote in a column for the Sunday Times that Johnson put his hand on her thigh at a dinner party thrown by the magazine he was editing at the time. She said a woman she spoke with after the dinner who was sitting on Johnson’s other side said the same thing happened to her. Johnson’s office issued a brief statement late on Sunday stating: “The allegation is untrue.” Edwardes responded via Twitter: “If the prime minister doesn’t recollect the incident then clearly I have a better memory than he does.”

AUSTRALIA

Car mows down kangaroos

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after 20 kangaroos were killed by a vehicle in “acts of animal cruelty” in the New South Wales town of Merimbula. Authorities believe one vehicle drove through the suburb of Tura Beach between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday night, targeting and killing the animals. Twenty kangaroos, including joeys, were killed and three remaining joeys are in veterinary care, said Janine Green, a volunteer with Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, who discovered the kangaroos. Green alleged the culprit drove a white ute with a spotlight to intentionally run over the animals. “They were driving around and around and had a spotlight. So the kangaroos were just startled and standing there,” she said. “They were driving up on the footpaths… It was football final night so a lot of people would have been drinking. So lucky nobody was walking home. Detectives from the south coast police district are investigating.

NEW ZEALAND

Asics shop broadcasts porn

Pornography played on giant television screens at an Asics sports store in Auckland’s Queen Street for hours over the weekend after hackers took over the shop’s computer systems. It only stopped after employees arrived to open the store on Sunday morning. The Japanese company has apologized to anyone who was inadvertently subjected to the material and said it was working with its software and online security suppliers to make sure it did not happen again. Police and Internet body Netsafe has also been alerted to the hacking, the company said. Witnesses said the pornography played from 1am to 10am on Sunday. The store manager told the New Zealand Herald he was “100 percent sure” that his staff members were not responsible for the incident.