New York officer killed in struggle with suspect

AP, NEW YORK

A New York City police officer grappling with an armed man died early on Sunday in the Bronx after being shot three times, possibly with his own gun.

The 27-year-old suspect also died after five officers fired at him, police officials said.

He has not been publicly identified yet.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) identified the slain officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen.

“We lost a hero this evening,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference outside Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Mulkeen was patrolling the streets near a city apartment complex at about 12:30am as part of a unit investigating potential gang activity, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said.

Mulkeen and his partner tried to apprehend a man who had fled questioning, and a struggle on the ground ensued, Monahan said.

As the men wrestled, Mulkeen’s body camera recorded him saying: “He’s reaching for it! He’s reaching for it!”

“Officer Mulkeen’s gun fired five times,” Monahan said. “At this point, it is not clear who fired Officer Mulkeen’s gun.”

A .32-caliber revolver that police say belonged to the suspect was recovered.

It had not been fired, Monahan said.

Monahan said the suspect was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year and had several prior arrests, including a burglary conviction in Rockland County.

Mulkeen had served nearly seven years with the department and worked out of the 47th precinct.

He lived with his girlfriend, also an NYPD officer, in the Bronx’s 44th precinct.

Monahan called the officer “brave,” and said: “[He was] doing the job we asked him to do, a job that New Yorkers needed him to do.”

The track and field program at Fordham University in the Bronx posted that Mulkeen was an alumnus, and had recently become a volunteer coach.

Mulkeen is the second NYPD officer killed this year in the line of duty, following Detective Brian Simonsen, who was accidentally shot by fellow officers in February while confronting a robbery suspect.