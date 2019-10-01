Yemen’s Houthi militants said to free 350 prisoners

Reuters, DUBAI

Yemen’s Houthi rebels were to release yesterday 350 prisoners, including three Saudi Arabians, under the supervision of the UN as part of a peace initiative, the Iran-aligned group said.

A prisoner swap between the Houthis and the internationally recognized, Saudi Arabian-backed government of Yemen was one of three pillars of a breakthrough deal reached in December in Sweden.

The UN-brokered prisoner swap deal involving about 7,000 detainees on each side stalled as the two sides struggled to agree at talks on its implementation.

“Our initiative proves our credibility in implementing the Sweden agreement and we call on the other party to take a comparable step,” Abdul Qader al-Murtada, head of the Houthis’ prisoner affairs committee, said in statements carried by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“The 350 prisoners ... are included in the prisoner lists of the Sweden deal,” he said.

A Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition, which receives arms and intelligence from Western nations, intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Yemeni government from power in the capital, Sana’a ,in 2014.

The Houthis on Sept. 20 said they would halt missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia if the alliance stopped its operations.