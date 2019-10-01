FEATURE: ‘Juche’ rules North Korean propaganda, but its meaning eludes Western world

AP, PYONGYANG

It is just a single word, but it is hard to miss in North Korea. It is splashed across countless propaganda signs, seeded through dozens of state media reports, at the beating heart of emotional pop songs and on the lips of the earnest guides who show off the grand monuments built in its honor.

The word is juche, and while it is technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion in its ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans and its ubiquity as a symbol of state power.

Although the usual English translation is “self-reliance,” the concept flummoxes many outsiders.

Pyongyang uses the term liberally, including in previous years at the UN, where a North Korean official was to speak yesterday at the annual General Assembly.

The nation calls nuclear bombs the “treasured sword” of juche. Newly unveiled weapons fire “juche shells.” The August test of a new rocket launcher heralded the “rapid development of the juche-oriented defense industry.”

At a Pyongyang karaoke parlor, visitors can choose to belt out at least two juche-related titles: Juche Iron is the Best and The Way of Juche is the Way of Korea.

Juche is even used to count the passing years: This year is juche 108, because it has been 108 years since national founder Kim Il-sung was born.

Although it has been around for decades, some observers believe juche has been embraced in the past few years with renewed vigor by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, as he steps out with growing confidence onto the world stage for a series of high-stakes summits over his nuclear weapons program and the international sanctions crippling his economy.

North Korea has officially “enshrined ‘self-reliance and self-development’” as the new ideological theme of the Kim Jong-un era, taking the place of his father Kim Jong-il’s military-first policies, said Joshua Pollack, a North Korea expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and a close reader of its propaganda.

“The essence of it is that independent progress in science and technology is supposed to resolve national defense problems and economic problems alike,” he said.

Some critics call juche a successful, but vaguely defined, piece of propaganda that allows North Korea to energize its citizens with a nationalistic rallying cry amid a barrage of sanctions, while also dodging responsibility over claims of economic mismanagement.

For calamity after calamity — the collapse of the Soviet Union, the North’s major aid backer, in the 1990s; a devastating famine that same decade; relentless economic sanctions — there is always an answer and a solace: juche.

Despite the slogan, the country is heavily reliant on outside aid.

South Korea, for example, has spent about US$5.8 billion on North Korea aid and economic projects through a government fund established in 1991 to promote inter-Korean relations, according to the South’s state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea, which operates the fund.

“The ‘self-reliance’ claims of juche notwithstanding, North Korea has long survived on the largesse of the international community,” Stephan Haggard, a North Korea expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, has written.

Kim Jong-un has made the development of nuclear bombs and the struggling economy twin priorities of his rule, and repeated references to juche run through the propaganda centered on both efforts.