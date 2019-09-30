Agencies

MEXICO

Rollercoaster crash kills two

A speeding rail car on a rollercoaster flipped over mid-ride at an amusement park on Saturday, killing two people and injuring two others. The Mexico City attorney general’s office said two men aged 18 and 21 died of head and other injuries when the last car on the coaster derailed at the La Feria amusement park. Two women were hurt. Preliminary investigations indicated that a mechanical failure caused the car to come loose and fall from a height of 10m above the ground, office spokesman Ulises Lara Lopez said. Authorities are treating the accident as a case of negligent homicide. Video circulating on social media showed the car flipping nearly upside down and smashing into a metal loop on the rollercoaster.

UNITED STATES

Four stabbed at mall

Police in Maryland have said that four people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed and a fifth person was beaten before officers shot and killed a suspect. Baltimore County police have said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre north of Baltimore to hospitals on Saturday afternoon, but did not appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. Three were attacked inside a liquor store and a fourth was stabbed outside a nearby store, while a fifth was wounded on a restaurant’s patio. Police initially said five people had been stabbed, but the Baltimore Sun reported that the number was revised after police reviewed video footage and interviewed witnesses.

PHILIPPINES

Quake hits southern province

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake yesterday morning struck off the province of Davao Occidental in the south, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but several aftershocks were felt, the institute said in its advisory. The epicenter was 126km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town.

SPAIN

Separatists’ jailing protested

Several thousand people on Saturday marched near Barcelona to protest the jailing of seven Catalan separatists on suspicion they planned to carry out attacks with explosives. Protesters walked behind a banner that read “The repression won’t stop us. Liberty” as they marched through Sabadell, the hometown of some of the arrested separatists. Police said 12,000 people demonstrated. Supporters of independence for the Catalonia region said the arrests are an attempt to criminalize a movement that has been overwhelmingly peaceful. The seven were arrested on Monday last week on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization, manufacturing explosives and conspiring to wreak havoc.

POLAND

Police end far-right march

Police on Saturday used water cannons and pepper spray and detained dozens of far-right protesters who tried to disrupt an LGBT pride march in the country’s conservative east. The clash took place during the second so-called Equality March in the city of Lublin. The event reflects the gay rights movement, which has grown more vocal and met a backlash from social conservatives in the mostly Roman Catholic country. The ruling Law and Justice Party depicts the movement as a threat to traditions and has made opposing gay rights a key theme ahead of an Oct. 13 general election. Lublin’s mayor originally banned Saturday’s march, citing security concerns, but a court overruled the decision.