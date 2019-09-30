Kashmir crisis leaves apples to rot on trees

AFP, SHOPIAN, India

Farmers in Kashmir are leaving their apples to rot, undermining the restive territory’s most lucrative export as bitterness toward the Indian government grows.

New Delhi has deployed tens of thousands of extra troops since early last month, when it scrapped the region’s decades-old semi-autonomous status and brought in a communications blockade that cut off Kashmiris from the outside world.

Political leaders and thousands of civilians have been arrested, with allegations of torture and abuse leveled at authorities — who deny them — and protests have since raged.

Either in anger or at the urging of local militants, farmers have joined in the rebuke of India’s actions by sabotaging a crop vital to the local economy.

The fertile Himalayan region usually sells hundreds of millions of US dollars worth of apples each year, and more than half of Kashmiris are engaged directly or indirectly in cultivation.

At one orchard in central Shopian district, Ghulam Nabi Malik and his brother usually sell 7,000 boxes of apples a year for markets and kitchen tables across India, earning them 7 million rupees (US$100,000).

Their land is now idle, with branches sagging under the weight of unpicked fruit.

“Let it rot on the trees,” Malik said.

Amid the latest unrest, Malik told reporters that harvesting would allow the Indian government “to tell the world that everything is fine in Kashmir.”

Everything is far from fine, he said.

Militants have circulated letters and stuck posters outside mosquesappealing to orchard owners not to harvest and instead join the “resistance.”

“Apple growers and students are ready to sacrifice this year and not betray the blood of martyrs,” reads one such notice nailed to a wooden post and signed by a local rebel commander.

Many farmers say they are willing participants in the campaign, although there have been threats and one orchard owner — who is close to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party — was attacked.

In one village, a former police officer who deserted to join a rebel group set fire to boxes his own family had bought for packing fruit.

Militants have also put pressure on fuel stations, forcing off the roads many trucks needed to transport the fruit.

However, locals told reporters that the insurgents were not the reason for abandoning what they say is a bumper crop this year.

“To leave the ripe apples rotting on the trees is the only form of protest we can do under the current circumstances,” Malik said.

People say they are more frightened of Indian security forces, who often haul away young men from villages at night.

“There is fear [of the militants], but it’s not like the fear of the state forces,” said one villager who declined to be named, fearing reprisal.

Modi has said that with tens of thousands killed in Kashmir’s 30-year-old anti-India insurgency, his government has acted to end “a vicious cycle of terrorism, violence, separatism and corruption.”

New Delhi says that most Kashmiris support its move, but are scared to say so out of fear of “terrorists” backed by Pakistan, which has fought two wars with India over the territory.

The state government has tried to resolve the situation with the apples by promising security for growers and offering to buy apples directly. It says that these measures are working.

Deliveries of apples to market were only down by about 25 percent, said Metharam Kriplani of the New Delhi-based Kashmir Apple Merchants’ Association.