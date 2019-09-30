Opposition slams Australia’s China ties

The Guardian

Australian Labor Party deputy leader Richard Marles said that Canberra’s relationship with China is in a “terrible” state following Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit to the US.

Speaking fresh from a visit to Beijing, Marles said that Morrison’s “megaphone diplomacy” alongside US President Donald Trump about China’s status as a developing country had inflamed tensions.

“What we saw this week was the prime minister in the United States in the context of there being trade tensions between the US and China, and from there, taking pot shots against our largest trading partner,” Marles said. “The context in which he has engaged in this megaphone diplomacy is absolutely the issue, and it’s not the way in which this issue should be dealt with in a respectful way.”

Following calls from Morrison and Trump for China’s status to be upgraded from a developing country, as defined under WTO rules, Marles said it was a “matter of fact” that China was still rightly defined as developing.

He pointed to average income figures for China as being less than US$10,000 — below the World Bank threshold of US$12,000 for a “developed” country, and compared to Australia’s average income of US$47,000, according to the same index.

“China is a very large economy and it will become the largest economy in the world, and it is still developing, that’s the matter of fact, but the point here is that exactly where China fits in terms of its place within the WTO, indeed its place within the world, ought to be a matter of negotiation with countries in the world, but certainly from an Australian point of view, that’s something that we should be negotiating and working through with China in a respectful way,” Marles said.

After meetings with officials in Beijing, Marles said that while he did not want to comment directly on how China had reacted to Morrison’s remarks in the US, he had heard clearly that the relationship was not in good shape.

“What I can say is that the state of the relationship as it exists between Australia and China right now is terrible,” he said. “There is a sense in which we are falling down their ladder of relevance, that China is not seeing us in the serious way in which it has seen us in the past.”

He accused the government of mismanaging the “complex” relationship, which would have ramifications for Australian jobs dependent on exports.

He said an opinion piece written by Liberal member of parliament Andrew Hastie had been raised with him as an example of Australia’s disregard for China.

“That did resonate in Beijing,” Marles said. “People are unhappy about it. There is no moral equivalence between China and Nazi Germany. It’s a ridiculous thing to say and it’s damaging to the relationship.”

Hastie last month wrote in a Sydney Morning Herald opinion piece that “the West once believed that economic liberalization would naturally lead to democratization in China. This was our Maginot Line. It would keep us safe, just as the French believed their series of steel and concrete forts would guard them against the German advance in 1940.”

“If you ask the question: Has the relationship been managed well from an Australian point of view over the last six months? The answer is that it has been managed terribly,” Marles said.

Additional reporting by staff writer