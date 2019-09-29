Agencies

CHINA

Kiribati ties established

The country and Kiribati have established diplomatic relations, state media reported yesterday, days after the tiny Pacific island nation severed ties with Taiwan. Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and Kiribatian President Taneti Mamau on Friday signed a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries on the sidelines of a UN climate summit, Xinhua reported.

INDIA

Floods kill at least 44

At least 44 people were killed and thousands moved to relief camps because of flooding caused by torrential rains in Uttar Pradesh state, officials said yesterday. Densely populated regions on the banks of two main rivers in the state, which are overflowing because of incessant rainfall in the past 24 to 48 hours, were among the worst hit. “We had confirmed 44 deaths till late yesterday night. The authorities are focusing on rescue and relief work in the affected regions,” Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Authority Vice Chairman Ravindra Pratap Sahi told reporters. “We have moved thousands to relief shelters, as there is forecast of heavy rains in the next 48 hours in most of the affected districts of the state,” Sahi said.

UNITED STATES

Metallica frontman in rehab

Metallica has said its frontman James Hetfield has entered rehab, and the band is canceling its upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand. Three of the heavy metal band’s members posted a statement on Twitter on Friday announcing the decision and apologizing to fans. The statement by drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo said that anyone who purchased tickets for the remaining show dates would receive automatic refunds. The band had been scheduled to play five Australian cities from Oct. 17 to 29, followed by four shows in New Zealand. The statement said Hetfield has struggled with addiction for years and has re-entered a treatment program. The statement did not elaborate, but the band’s members said they appreciate fans’ understanding and support of the 56-year-old Metallica cofounder.

UNITED STATES

State to ban vaping products

Washington on Friday joined several other states in banning the sale of flavored vaping products amid concern over the mysterious lung illness that has sickened hundreds of people and killed about a dozen across the country. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an executive order asking the state Department of Health to issue the emergency rule at its next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 9. The ban is to apply to products containing nicotine as well as the cannabis extract THC. Inslee said the flavored products especially appeal to youth. “We need to act for the public health of our people,” said Inslee, a Democrat. “I’m confident this executive order will save lives.”

UNITED STATES

Fugitive yak killed in crash

A vehicle has hit and killed a yak who rose to Internet fame by making his great escape in Virginia while on the way to a butcher shop. The Washington Post has reported that the owner of the yak, Robert Cissell, said on social media that the animal named Meteor died on Friday morning on US 29 in Nelson County. Meteor had been on the loose since Sept. 10, when he kicked off the back door of a livestock trailer and ran into the mountains. Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright said there were no witnesses to the collision.