West cannot accept its decline: Lavrov

AP, UNITED NATIONS

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov on Friday took aim at the West, saying that its philosophies are out of step with the times and that it is struggling to accept what he called its diminishing dominance in world affairs.

In his speech before the UN General Assembly, Lavrov blamed the countries that declared themselves winners of the Cold War between the US and the former Soviet Union for the current challenges facing the world, and for the increasing fragmentation of the international community.

He pointedly scorned much of the “West,” a term Russian officials typically use to refer to the US and its traditional allies in Europe.

He accused them of manipulating their citizens, disseminating false information and preventing journalists from doing their work — all charges that the West has long lobbed at the Russian government and its predecessor, the Soviet Union.

“It is hard for the West to accept seeing its centuries-long dominance in world affairs diminishing,” Lavrov said. “Leading Western countries are trying to impede the development of the polycentric world, to recover their privileged positions, to impose standards of conduct based on the narrow Western interpretation of liberalism on others.”

The relationship between Russia and the US has been deteriorating for years. The two countries are at odds on many issues internationally, from Iran’s nuclear program to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea to the war in Syria.

Relations frayed even further amid US allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

At a news conference after his speech, Lavrov called the dispute over a telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “overblown,” and strongly denied US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that Russia is involved.

“The American political class,” he said, almost daily accuses Russia “of all cardinal sins.”

Trump’s phone call with Zelenskiy, in which the US president is alleged to have sought help from Ukraine to win next year’s election, is at the center of a House impeachment probe.

Lavrov’s comments came in response to an interview Pelosi gave earlier on Friday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show in which she said, without elaborating, that “I think Russia has a hand in this, by the way.”

Lavrov, responding to a question on whether conversations between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin should be released, quoted his own mother who told him as a boy that reading other people’s letters is “indecent.”

He said diplomatic contacts are supposed to have “a certain level of confidentiality,” and asked: “How can you work in such conditions” if communications are released?

Lavrov also accused the West of maintaining a double standard: promoting liberal values where they are convenient, but discarding them when they are not.

“When it is advantageous [for the West], the right of the peoples’ to self-determination has significance. And when it is not, it is declared ‘illegal,’” he said.

To maintain this double standard, Western nations manipulate their citizens and media, he said — and “impede the development of the polycentric world.”

Turning to global crises, Lavrov criticized NATO’s decision to attack Libya, which he said split the country apart.