Agencies

IRAN

Seized tanker departs port

The British-flagged Stena Impero tanker, detained by authorities in July, has started moving and yesterday exited the port city of Bandar Abbas, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed. The Stena Impero was detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine offenses two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. That vessel was released last month. The Stena Impero has set a new destination for Port Rashid in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, about 250km away, the tracking data showed. At normal tanker speed, it would reach that destination within a half-day. A spokesman for the ship’s owner, Sweden-based Stena Bulk, yesterday said that the vessel was preparing to leave. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Wednesday said that a lifting of the detention order had been finalized, but that an investigation into the vessel was ongoing. Stena Bulk said that it was not in negotiations with Iran and was not aware of any formal charges against the crew or the company.

RUSSIA

N Korean fishers detained

Border guards have detained three North Korean fishing vessels and 262 crewmembers for poaching in waters that Moscow considers its exclusive economic zone, the Interfax news agency reported yesterday. The crew and vessels, as well as several motorboats, have been taken to the port of Nakhodka and border guards have seized 30,000 squid, as well as illegal fishing equipment, the report said. It is the second such incident this month. Authorities on Tuesday last week detained two North Korean boats in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan (known as the “East Sea” in South Korea) after one of them attacked a Russian patrol. In that incident, authorities said that they detained one of the vessels for poaching, prompting a second boat to open fire. Several border guards and alleged poachers were wounded and one of the North Koreans later died from his wounds. Moscow summoned a North Korean diplomat over the incident.

UNITED STATES

The Who cut concert short

The Who on Wednesday night cut short a concert in Houston, Texas, after lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event. The legendary British rockers were eight songs into the concert when Daltrey told the audience: “I think I should quit while I’m ahead.” Lead guitarist Pete Townsend apologized, saying Daltrey “cannot actually speak now.” He promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert still to be scheduled. The band has also postponed concerts scheduled for yesterday in Dallas and tomorrow in Denver, Colorado. Daltrey, 75, and Townsend, 74, are the last original members with the band, which was formed 55 years ago.