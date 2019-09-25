Home / World News
Netanyahu, Gantz in unity talks, may rotate as leaders

Reuters, JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz on Monday launched negotiations over a proposed unity government, while a key politician said that the focus was on who would lead it first under a rotation deal.

After failing to secure a clear victory in the second election in six months, Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, seems to reckon he can stay in power only by sharing it.

Going solo, neither he nor Gantz have enough support from respective allies for a majority in the 120-member Israeli Knesset.

Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White Party, has been publicly resistant to the idea of allying with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, citing looming corruption charges against the incumbent.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, tasked with picking a candidate best-placed to form the next governing coalition, has spoken in favor of unity and, on Monday, summoned Netanyahu and Gantz for talks.

Gantz met earlier with Avigdor Lieberman, a political free agent and likely kingmaker thanks to his eight seats in parliament.

“Happily, the two big parties have internalized the pressing necessity of setting up a unity government with a rotating premiership,” Lieberman said on Facebook.

Concluding their meeting at Rivlin’s Jerusalem office, Netanyahu and Gantz issued a joint statement saying that they had discussed “moving forward with unity,” but they did not elaborate.

