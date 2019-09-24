Agencies

RUSSIA

Kremlin to fund Abkhazia

President Vladimir Putin has approved a government proposal to bankroll the modernization of the armed forces in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, a government document published online showed yesterday. Georgia lost control of the Black Sea region of Abkhazia after an inter-ethnic conflict which followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Kremlin is one of only a handful of governments to recognize Abkhazia’s independence.

GREECE

Migrant ‘sport team’ nabbed

Police have arrested 10 undocumented Syrian migrants who were disguised as a Ukrainian volleyball team. The migrants were on Sunday arrested at Athens International Airport, after police found that the Ukrainian passports they were carrying had been reported stolen or lost. The men were dressed in identical athletic uniforms, and carried identical sports bags, as well as two volleyballs, police said. They were planning to travel to another EU country, police said. They did not name the country.

ITALY

Hunter shoots father

A man on Sunday shot and killed his father during a hunting expedition after mistaking him for a wild boar, according to media reports. Martino Gaudioso, 55, was shot in the stomach by his 34-year-old son as they stalked their prey separately through thick foliage in Sicignano degli Alburni, near Salerno, in a national park area off-limits to hunters, the reports said. Animalist Movement leader Michela Vittoria Brambilla slammed the transformation of the nation’s woods and countryside into a “wild west,” and called for harsher punishment for manslaughter by hunters.

FRANCE

Drug firm on trail for deaths

Les Laboratoires Servier stood trial in Paris yesterday charged with offenses including corporate manslaughter, following as many as 2,000 deaths allegedly linked to the sale of its Mediator drug for diabetes. Paris judges have carved out more than half a year of courtroom time to scrutinize the scandal over the diabetes treatment that was widely used as an appetite suppressant and sold for 33 years.

FRANCE

Police hold 158 for violence

Police detained 158 people over the violence surrounding the weekend’s “yellow vest” and climate crisis protests in Paris — including an off-duty officer arrested for insulting his colleagues, prosecutors said. The officer, a police captain who works for the interior ministry, was among 19 due in court yesterday. He faced a charge of public outrage and rebellion. This weekend’s number of arrests is the highest since the violence that marred the May Day protests in Paris, when 315 people were detained.

UNITED KINGDOM

Party targets private schools

The Labour Party has agreed it wants to abolish private schools, a move for which finance policy chief John McDonnell yesterday said the party would begin drawing up proposals. At its annual conference in Brighton, the party passed a motion supported by leftist groups to abolish private schools and integrate them into the state sector to help dismantle “the privilege of a tiny.” Labour is introducing new policies at its conference, hoping to present itself as a government in waiting in an election widely expected to come before the end of the year.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte ‘remembers ban’

President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended any negotiations over loans or grants from 18 countries that backed a UN human rights resolution calling for an inquiry into human rights conditions in the Philippines, spokesman Salvador Panelo said yesterday. Duterte asked his executive secretary last month to issue a confidential memo ordering the suspension of talks on any loans and grants that might be offered by the 18 countries, Panelo said. Panelo last week denied that Duterte had issued such an order, but then said the president later remembered he had done so when he was shown a copy of the Aug. 27 memo signed by his executive secretary. The 18 countries supported an Iceland-initiated resolution in July that asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to look into human rights conditions in the Philippines under Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown.