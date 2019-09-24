Trump, Modi show unity at Texas rally despite trade issues

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

Deafening drums marked the entrance of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they clasped hands and walked across the stage in a packed Texas stadium on Sunday, sending a message of unity between the world’s two largest democracies, despite trade tensions.

Yet instead of dwelling on differences, Trump highlighted the growth of US exports to India, the billions of dollars spent by India on US-made defense equipment and joint military exercises with New Delhi.

“India has never invested in the United States like it is doing today,” Trump said, adding that “we’re doing the same thing in India.”

The president also discussed border security, an important campaign issue for Texas, which shares a border with Mexico.

“We are taking unprecedented action to secure our southern border and stop illegal immigration,” Trump said.

About 50,000 Indian Americans attended the “Howdy Modi!” rally in Houston, where the crowd chanted “Modi! Modi! Modi!” as he took the stage to introduce Trump as “my friend, a friend of India, a great American president.”

Modi even used Trump’s political slogan to say the president had a strong resolve to “make America great again.”

“When I met him for the first time, he said to me ‘India has a true friend in the White House,’” Modi said. “Mr President, this morning in Houston, you can hear the heartbeat of this great partnership in this celebration of the world’s two largest democracies.”

The event had the feel of one of Trump’s campaign rallies, complete with a packed venue and a roaring crowd, and Trump treated it that way at times.

He ticked off his accomplishments in office, highlighted a drop in the unemployment rate among Indian Americans and extolled their contributions to the US as he pitched for their vote in a traditionally Republican state that Democrats have visions of pulling into their column next year.

Trump said that Modi invited him to the rally — one of the largest US gatherings of the Indian diaspora in history — when they met last month in France, and Trump seemed to explain his decision to attend by saying “I love India.”

Earlier this year, Modi won the biggest re-election India has seen in years and his support for Trump could help the president at the polls next year. The two are to meet today on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly.

Trump is also scheduled to meet this week with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently solicited the president’s help mediating the Pakistan-India conflict over Kashmir.