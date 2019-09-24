Buildings torched in Papua protest

AP and AFP, JAKARTA

Hundreds of protesters in Indonesia’s restive Papua Province yesterday set fire to homes and other buildings in a protest sparked by rumors that a high school teacher had insulted students, police said, with at least one person killed.

The angry mob torched local government buildings, shops and homes and set fire to cars and motorbikes on several roads leading to the district chief’s office in Wamena city, Papua police chief Rudolf Alberth Rodja said.

Television footage showed orange flames and black smoke billowing from burning buildings.

Rodja said the protest was triggered by allegations that a high school teacher in Wamena who is not from Papua last week called an indigenous student “monkey.”

He said that a police investigation did not find any racism against the student, and that false rumors have been spreading in other schools and native communities.

“We believe this false information was intentionally designed to create riots,” Rodja told reporters in Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province. “This is a hoax and I call on people in Papua not to be provoked by untrue news.”

A soldier was stabbed to death near Jayapura, the military said, while activists said at least one Papuan university student was shot dead and another wounded in the same area.

The airport in Wamena was shut yesterday, with about 20 flights canceled due to the unrest, local media reported, citing an airport official.

Yesterday’s protest came days after Indonesian authorities managed to get the province under control after weeks of violent protests against alleged racism.