S Korean justice minister’s home raided in probe

Bloomberg

South Korean prosecutors raided the home of Minister of Justice Cho Kuk, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday, as part of a widening corruption investigation that has already dented support for South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Investigators entered Cho’s house shortly after 9am, Yonhap said, citing the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.

The move comes amid a range of inquiries into issues involving Cho and his wife, including their children’s university applications and an investment in a private equity fund. Cho has denied wrongdoing.

The Seoul Central Prosecutors Office, the Ministry of Justice and the presidential office declined to comment when reached by telephone.

The raid comes two weeks after Moon appointed Cho — a political ally and close confidant — despite parliamentary resistance to his nomination.

Prosecutors are investigating how Cho’s daughter won admission to a prestigious university after she was credited as a main author of a published scientific paper while a high school student on a brief internship.

They are also looking into how his family made a hefty profit from a questionable investment in the private equity fund.

Cho’s university professor wife, Chung Kyung-shim, was indicted earlier this month on allegations that she interfered with the probe by forging documents, Yonhap reported.

Chung has denied the allegations in a Facebook post.

Prosecutors collected computer hard drives and numerous work-related documents from Cho’s home in southern Seoul, Yonhap said.

Investigators have visited numerous locations related to the probes, including the private equity fund’s office and university campuses.