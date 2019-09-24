China sees Kiribati ties soon; no word on reassuming space tracking station

Reuters, BEIJING

China will formally resume ties soon with Kiribati, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, following the Pacific island state’s decision to ditch relations with Taiwan.

However, it did not say what would happen to a space tracking station that China used to operate in Kiribati that is now closed.

Kiribati on Friday announced that it was cutting relations with Taiwan in favor of China, with which it had ties until 2003, when Tarawa established relations with Taipei.

Until then, China had operated the space tracking station in Kiribati, which played a role in tracking China’s first crewed space flight in 2003, just before the suspension of ties.

Speaking in Beijing, Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) did not answer a question about what would happen with the former space tracking station.

On the timing of when China and Kiribati would resume diplomatic relations, Geng said: “What should happen will come sooner or later. Everybody should remain patient.”

“We look forward to resuming diplomatic relations with Kiribati and opening a new page in the two countries’ relations,” Geng said.

He said China also believed this would serve the people of both countries and would be beneficial for peace, stability and prosperity for Pacific island countries.

China has welcomed Kiribati’s decision, although the two have not yet officially signed an agreement to resume ties.

Former Republic of China ambassador to Kiribati Abraham Chu (朱文祥) told the Central News Agency over the weekend that China never fully removed the station in Kiribati and that China’s then-ambassador in Kiribati was a space expert.

The gear was locked away and guarded by four fishers, Chu said.

“It seems it [the station] can come back at any time,” he added.

The Kiribati government did not respond to a request for comment.

China’s space program is overseen by the military. The Chinese Ministry of National Defense did not respond to a request for comment.