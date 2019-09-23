Agencies

SPAIN

Holy anniversary!

The dome of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya in Barcelona was illuminated with Batman’s signal on Saturday evening as part of a worldwide celebrating the 80th anniversary of DC Comics’ hero. The company organized “Batman Day” to the first appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity. Fan gatherings were held around the globe, but the bat signal projections started in Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia, and were spotted in Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, New York City, Sao Paulo, Johannesburg and more than 120 other cities.

SRI LANKA

New Easter bombings probe

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday ordered a new inquiry into the Easter suicide bombings that killed at least 258 people, after concerns from the Catholic Church that current probes are not independent. The government has blamed the National Thowheeth Jama’ath for the April 21 attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels. Sirisena said the commission has wide judicial powers to gather evidence on those responsible for the bombings, and to probe security and intelligence lapses. It is to report back with recommendations within three months.

ALBANIA

Quake injures 105 people

Many people in Tirana and the port city of Durres are staying in temporary shelters following a magnitude 5.8 earthquake on Saturday afternoon that injured 105 people and damaged hundreds of homes. Authorities said the quake was followed by more than 100 aftershocks. It also knocked out power and water facilities in Tirana, Durres and other areas. The Institute of GeoSciences, Energy, Water and Environment said the quake struck 13km north of Durres at 2:04pm and was mainly felt along the west coast.

TANZANIA

WHO warns on Ebola

The government has failed to provide information on suspected cases of Ebola, potentially hurting efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the WHO said on Saturday. It said it had learned on Sept. 10 of a suspected case in Dar es Salaam, and that the person had tested positive for Ebola. Two other suspected cases were unofficially reported. On Sept. 14, the government officially reported there was no Ebola in the country, but declined “secondary confirmation testing” at a WHO center, the WHO said. Because the initial patient traveled widely in the country and due to the lack of information, “the risk was assessed as very high at national level,” it said.

AUSTRALIA

Joining up with NASA

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday announced the government would join the US’ Moon-to-Mars project, including the NASA Artemis lunar program. Morrison pledged to more than triple the Australian Space Agency’s budget, according to a statement from NASA during Morrison’s visit to the agency’s headquarters in Washington. Morrison said the government would invest A$150 million (US$101 million) in a five-year plan to help businesses support US automation systems, build equipment for space craft and play a role in mineral exploration.