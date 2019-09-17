Democrats call for Kavanaugh trial

AP and AFP, WASHINGTON

Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday called for the impeachment of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after new, uninvestigated, allegations of sexual impropriety when he was in college.

Kavanaugh was confirmed in October last year after hearings in the US Senate over a sexual assault allegation from his high-school years.

The New York Times now reports that Kavanaugh faced a separate allegation from his time at Yale University.

The new allegations came from Max Stier, who runs a nonprofit in Washington. His concerns were reported to the FBI during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, but not investigated, the New York Times reported.

The latest claim mirrors one offered during his confirmation process by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party.

When he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, Kavanaugh denied all allegations of impropriety.

Senator Kamala Harris said after the new report that “Brett Kavanaugh lied to the US Senate and most importantly to the American people.”

“He must be impeached,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

“Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached.” US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, referring to US President Donald Trump.

Former US Representative Beto O’Rourke said in a tweet: “We know he lied under oath. He should be impeached.”

O’Rourke accused the Senate of forcing the FBI “to rush its investigation to save his nomination.”

Their comments followed similar ones from Julian Castro, a former US housing secretary, on Saturday night.

“It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath,” Castro tweeted.

“He should be impeached and Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter,” he wrote.

US Senator Bernie Sanders did not refer to impeachment by name in a tweet on Sunday, but said he would “support any appropriate constitutional mechanism” to hold Kavanaugh “accountable.”

Later on Sunday, US Senator Cory Booker tweeted: “This new allegation and additional corroborating evidence adds to a long list of reasons why Brett Kavanaugh should not be a Supreme Court justice.”

“I stand with survivors and countless other Americans in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin,” Booker wrote.

Democrats control the House, which holds the power of impeachment. If the House took that route, a trial would take place in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority.

Trump called the latest allegation “lies.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump wrote that Kavanaugh “should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue.”

They were “False Accusations without recrimination,” Trump wrote, adding that the accusers were seeking to influence Kavanaugh’s opinions on the Supreme Court.