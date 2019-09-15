Agencies

INDONESIA

‘Tank Man’ photographer dies

The photographer who took the defining image of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown, known all over the world as “Tank Man,” has died in Indonesia, according to US officials. US authorities confirmed the death of 64-year-old Charlie Cole in Bali, where the Texan had been a long-time resident. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” a US Department of State official said. Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture of a man, with a shopping bag in each hand, standing in front of a column of tanks and armored vehicles the day after Chinese troops killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in the heart of Beijing.

AUSTRALIA

Third Iran detainee named

One of three Australians recently revealed to be detained in Iran was yesterday identified by her family as a Melbourne University lecturer. Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who specializes in Middle Eastern politics with a focus on Gulf states, has been held for a “number of months” in Iran on charges that remain unclear. “Our family thanks the government and the University of Melbourne for their ongoing support at this distressing and sensitive time,” a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on behalf of the family said. Perth-based travel-blogging couple Jolie King and Mark Firkin are the other two to have been arrested. Moore-Gilbert’s arrest is unrelated to that of the couple, whose charges also remain unclear.

INDIA

Dozens of devotees drown

More than 30 Hindu worshipers have drowned in swollen rivers and in a lake in India as thousands participated in religious ceremonies in which figures of a Hindu god are immersed in water, officials and news reports said on Friday. At least 11 people drowned when their boat capsized earlier in the day on a lake in central India, rescuers said. Six people were able to swim ashore in the lake in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state, and a search was on for one missing person, National Disaster Response Force spokesman Krishan Kumar said.Eleven bodies were recovered from the lake, Kumar said. The Press Trust of India news agency said that 18 other people drowned when they were swept away by flooded rivers in a half dozen towns in western Maharashtra state on Thursday and Friday. Four other worshipers drowned in the Yamuna river in New Delhi during religious ceremonies.

VENEZUELA

Guaido faces photo probe

The state prosecutor’s office on Friday said that it would open an investigation into National Assembly President Juan Guaido after Minister of the Interior Nestor Reverol presented photographs on state television showing the opposition leader in the company of two suspected members of a Colombian drug-trafficking group. Guaido said the two men had asked to take a photo with him when he secretly crossed into Colombia from Venezuela in February. He denied knowing who the men were. “We didn’t ask for their criminal record to take a photo,” he told reporters in Caracas. Colombian police sources confirmed the men were members of the Rastrojos, a criminal group that engages in drug trafficking. Colombian President Ivan Duque sought to downplay the photos. “Beyond whether there are photos or not, if he greeted or didn’t greet a lot of people ... I want to emphasize who he is. He is a titan, a hero fighting for his country’s democracy,” Duque said.