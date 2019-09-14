US vote to bar drilling in Arctic likely only symbolic

AP, WASHINGTON

The US House of Representatives on Thursday voted to reinstate a decades-long ban on oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, although the action appears to be only symbolic.

The 225-193 vote came as the administration of US President Donald Trump has begun planning to sell oil and gas leases in the remote region.

The drilling was authorized under a 2017 tax cut approved by the US Congress, an action the House vote attempts to undo. The bill now goes to the Senate, where action is unlikely, while Trump has said he would veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Later on Wednesday, the US Department of the Interior released its final environmental impact statement on drilling in the refuge, with its preferred plan to offer the entire coastal plain for lease.

Officials said during a teleconference with reporters that nearly 650,000 hectares would be offered for lease under this plan.

It still needs final approval, but that appears to be a formality.

The goal is to hold a lease sale before the end of the year, officials said.

The US Energy Information Administration estimates that the refuge could produce 3.4 billion barrels of oil by 2050, but production is not expected to start until 2031.

In Congress, Representative Jared Huffman of California, who sponsored the bill, said that there are “some places too wild, too important, too special to be spoiled by oil and gas development. The Arctic Refuge Coastal Plain is one of those special places.”

However, Republicans, including all three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, said that drilling can be done safely with modern techniques and would decrease US dependence on foreign oil and create jobs for Alaskans.

Representative Don Young said that Huffman “certainly takes a great interest in how we Alaskans operate. I would suggest he pay more attention to the issues in his own backyard and let me handle mine.”

Young called the bill “a sham” and said: “Despite the Democrats’ ongoing efforts, this is not a wilderness area. Let me say again: The [area set aside for drilling] is designated for development.”

Alaskans, including Alaska Natives, overwhelmingly want to see the refuge opened to development, Young said.

“Alaskans know and have repeatedly shown that responsible development and environmental stewardship can go together,” he said.

Huffman and other bill supporters said that the 8 million hectare refuge is home to more than 200 wildlife species, including bird species that migrate across the US.