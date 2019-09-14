Hong Kong Unrest: China tells firms to buy up HK

Reuters, SINGAPORE

China has called on its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong, including stepping up investment and taking more control of companies in the financial hub, executives familiar with the matter said, as Beijing attempts to calm months of unrest in the territory.

At a meeting this week in Shenzhen, the city bordering Hong Kong, senior representatives from nearly 100 of China’s largest state-run companies were urged to do their part to help cool China’s biggest political crisis in years, three executives, including one who was present, told reporters.

At the meeting, the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) pledged to invest more in key Hong Kong industries, including real estate and tourism, in a bid to create jobs for local citizens and to stabilize financial markets, two of the executives said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were discussing internal deliberations.

No specific investments were discussed or agreed upon, they said.

The SOEs in attendance included oil giant Sinopec and conglomerate China Merchants Group, one of the sources said.

The meeting was organized by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), the powerful central body that oversees China’s sprawling state sector, which includes some of the world’s biggest companies in industries such as steel, energy, shipping and telecoms.

SASAC did not respond to a faxed request for comment. Officials at Sinopec and China Merchants Group did not respond to e-mailed requests for comment and calls to the two companies went unanswered.

Instead of simply holding stakes in Hong Kong companies, Chinese SOEs were also urged to seek control of companies and have decisionmaking power in them, one of the people familiar with the meeting said.

“The business elites in Hong Kong are certainly not doing enough. Most of them are just not one of us,” the SOE executive who was at the meeting told reporters.

SASAC’s Chinese Communist Party chief Hao Peng (郝鵬) appeared in Hong Kong on Wednesday at a forum for the Belt and Road Initiative and said that SOEs were looking for ways to cooperate in major projects in the territory, according to a SASAC news release.

Hao, accompanied by a group of SOE executives, also met with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥)

While China’s big state firms are for-profit enterprises and many are publicly traded, they have long been expected to do national service, including maintaining high levels of employment and helping Beijing execute projects such as its Belt and Road Initiative.

Months of huge and often violent protests in Hong Kong were triggered by planned legislation that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland courts.

The protests have been fueled by what is seen by many in Hong Kong as creeping Chinese influence that is eroding the “one country, two systems” model under which China has ruled Hong Kong since its handover from the UK in 1997.

Widening mainland influence in Hong Kong includes the purchase of corporate assets and real estate.

The Hong Kong economy was once dominated by British trading houses with roots in the 19th century. Local tycoons started to take over many of the businesses in the latter part of the 20th century, creating huge conglomerates such as Li Ka-shing’s (李嘉誠) CK Hutchison Holdings.