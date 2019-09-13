Agencies

CUBA

Fuel emergency declared

The nation must implement emergency measures to stave off an acute fuel shortage this month caused by the efforts of US President Donald Trump’s administration to block oil shipments to the nation, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Wednesday. The nation would have to make do this month with the little fuel now available, plus supply from a ship that arrives tomorrow and another at the end of the month, Diaz-Canel said in a roundtable discussion on state television. All shipments for next month are already guaranteed, he said. “There may be tense situations in the distribution of some products and the provision of services to the population in the coming days,” he said. The aim is to avoid blackouts, he said, adding: “If we have to do them ... they will not be as long nor as intense of those of the Special Period,” referencing the severe economic depression the nation went through in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

UNITED STATES

Indie legend dies at 58

Daniel Johnston, an eccentric, enduring and much beloved figure in the indie rock scene, has died aged 58 following a heart attack. The news was confirmed by his manager, Jeff Tartakov. Numerous cultural figures have paid tribute to the cult songwriter — once a favorite of Kurt Cobain — including Beck, Judd Apatow and Ezra Furman, who described him as “one of my best teachers.” Actor Elijah Wood wrote: “What a gentle, beautiful treasure. So sad to hear you’ve left us.” Born in California in 1961 and raised in West Virginia, Johnston became known as a songwriter after moving to Austin, Texas. His popularity grew in the city after he started handing out tapes of his affectingly naive songwriting to people in the street, and began recording numerous albums. Cobain’s patronage prompted a bidding war to sign him, and he eventually signed to major label Atlantic in 1994, although mainstream success eluded him. In the early 1990s, he suffered a manic psychotic episode during a plane flight, when, believing he was the cartoon character Casper the Friendly Ghost, he threw the ignition keys for the plane out of its window — he and his father escaped with minor injuries following the subsequent crash. It prompted one of many spells in psychiatric institutions, and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

UNITED STATES

Suicide outreach pastor dies

Jarrid Wilson, a Southern California pastor who with his wife founded the outreach group “Anthem of Hope” to help people coping with depression and suicidal thoughts, took his own life, a church official said. Wilson, 30, an associate pastor at the megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship, died by suicide on Monday, said Greg Laurie, senior pastor of the church. “At a time like this, there are just no words. The Bible says, ‘There is a time to mourn.’ This is certainly that time,” Laurie wrote on his blog on Tuesday. Wilson is survived by his wife, Juli, and two young sons. The church was founded in Riverside in 1973 and now has 15,000 people with campuses in Southern California and Hawaii that host large-scale evangelistic events. Wilson had spoken openly about his struggle with depression and his desire to help others. The outreach group founded in 2016 sought to end the stigma of mental illness and connect people to resources including a 24-hour crisis line. Wilson died a day before World Suicide Prevention Day, which he posted about on his Twitter feed.