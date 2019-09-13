FEATURE: Wives seek answers over husbands’ disappearances

AFP, ANKARA

After 100 days behind bars over accusations of belonging to a Turkish “terrorist organization,” Mustafa Yilmaz was relieved to be back with his wife and daughter, and to be allowed to return to work — but his problems were far from over.

On Feb. 19, six weeks after his release, he disappeared.

His wife, Sumeyye Yilmaz, says CCTV footage shows him being confronted outside their home after leaving for work and taken by two men before a black van passes by.

She fears he is now being held by “deep state” operatives and possibly tortured.

Mustafa Yilmaz is one of 28 men that rights activists and lawmakers say have been disappeared by security forces since a failed coup in July 2016.

Twenty-five of them have since reappeared — either they turned up in the custody of the authorities or near a mountain somewhere in Turkey — but Mustafa Yilmaz and two others are still missing.

The activists and lawmakers say that many of the 28 have been tortured — the government says it has a zero-tolerance policy toward torture.

“Why is my partner not being released? What do they want to do? Is he still alive?” Sumeyye Yilmaz, 27, said in an interview as their two-year-old daughter played nearby.

“In the first few days he was taken, my daughter would ask: ‘Where is he?’ Now she has stopped. She’s a child, she’s forgetting,” she said, through tears.

Mustafa Yilmaz, 33, was one of six men who disappeared in February within a few days of each other in Ankara, the southern city of Antalya and the northwestern province of Edirne.

All of them had been accused of ties to an Islamic organization run by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara claims ordered the 2016 attempted coup.

On July 28, the families were told that four of the missing were being held by Ankara police.

Mustafa Yilmaz and another man, Gokhan Turkmen, were not among them, which hit Sumeyye Yilmaz particularly hard.

“The period after July 28 was like hell for me,” she said.

Both Mustafa and Sumeyye Yilmaz were accused of ties to the Gulen group — a charge that has seen tens of thousands of people arrested or stripped of their jobs since the coup bid.

The couple denies the claims.

However, Mustafa Yilmaz, a physiotherapist, was arrested in October last year and sentenced to six years in prison. He was out pending an appeal when he disappeared.

The nightmare began for Sumeyye Yilmaz when she received a telephone call from her husband’s employer at about 11am to say he had not shown up for work.

First, she called hospitals, and even at one point feared he could have run off, but she became suspicious when the authorities showed little interest and she says the police are still not doing enough to find her husband.

“No effective investigation... or procedure has been started,” she said, adding that it was “still not too late” to find him.

Human Rights Watch says the six men taken in February were “forcibly disappeared” and the four who re-emerged have been denied lawyers.

It said their wives had described them as traumatized.

Turkish lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party who spearheaded a social media campaign to try to find the six, said he believed they had been tortured.

“They were in a wretched state. When the families asked where they had been, the men said: ‘Close this issue, leave it alone,’” Gergerlioglu said.