UN told climate change, inequality derailing goals

Thomson Reuters Foundation, NEW YORK

Growing inequality and climate change would not only derail progress toward global sustainability goals, but threaten human existence, leading scientists said at the UN on Wednesday.

The world is falling off track on ambitious global development goals adopted by UN members, a panel of scientists said in an independent assessment report released at UN headquarters.

Member nations unanimously adopted 17 sustainable development goals in 2015, setting out a wide-ranging “to-do” list tackling conflict, hunger, land degradation, gender equality and climate change by 2030.

The bleak assessment was released ahead of a summit scheduled at the UN for later this month.

“Overall, the picture is a sobering one,” UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs policy chief Shantanu Mukherjee said. “One element of this is increasing inequality... Another is the pace at which nature is being degraded by human activity, whether it is climate change or biodiversity loss.”

The independent panel of scientists investigated the ways and systems in which humans and the environment are linked and interact, said Peter Messerli of the University of Bern, Switzerland, the cochair of the group of scientists.

“These systems are on a very worrying trajectory, threatening the very existence of humanity,” Messerli told reporters. “We have not realized the urgency to act now.”

Nations must put into practice ways to address vast gaps in wealth distribution, and access to economic opportunities and technological advances that undermine innovation and economic growth, the report said.

“Each country has to decide,” said French Research Institute for Development chief executive Jean-Paul Moatti, one of the scientists who compiled the report. “This has to be corrected.”

The report calls on nations to focus on food and energy production and distribution, consumption and urban growth to find ways of building sustainable development.

The cost of implementing the global goals has been estimated at US$3 trillion a year.

They are not the first grim predictions made for the fate of the goals.

Earlier reports have said that they are threatened by the persistence of violence, conflict and destabilizing climate change.

Outside assessments have cited nationalism, protectionism and a need to obtain more funding to ease national debt, boost wages and expand trade.