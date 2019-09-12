Agencies

UNITED STATES

Monopoly junks glass ceiling

In the latest update of the classic board game Monopoly unveiled on Tuesday, the trademark real-estate tycoon has been replaced by his socially minded niece: an advocate who invests in female entrepreneurs. In Ms Monopoly, players collect inventions made by women, such as Wi-Fi and solar heating. Female players start out with more money than male players and receive US$240 each time they pass “go,” more than the US$200 that goes to males. That is an inversion of real life, where women make only 81 percent of what men do, according to the Department of Labor.

PHILIPPINES

Felons let loose early

The early release of hundreds of convicted rapists, murderers and drug criminals has acutely embarrassed President Rodrigo Duterte, with Secretary of Justice Menardo Guevarra saying they were ineligible to be freed because of the severity of their crimes. About 1,700 felons serving life sentences have quietly walked free under a good behavior program in the three years since Duterte swept to power, promising to wage a national war on corruption, drugs and crime. Among those freed are 745 convicted rapists, 748 murderers and 156 drug criminals, according to an internal prisons document that names all of the prisoners guilty of crimes categorized as “heinous.”

FRANCE

New giant pterosaur found

Scientists on Tuesday unveiled a new species of pterosaur, the plane-sized reptiles that lorded over primeval skies above Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops and other dinosaurs of the late Cretaceous Period. With a wingspan of 10m and weighing 250kg, Cryodrakon boreas rivals another pterosaur as the largest flying animal of all time, researchers reported in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. The remains of C. boreas were first discovered more than 30 years ago in Alberta, Canada, yet elicited scant excitement because of a misclassification.

UNITED STATES

Derailment causes fire

A freight train believed to be bearing a flammable liquid used in solvents on Tuesday derailed near St Louis, Illinois, causing a fire that sent thick, black smoke into the air and prompted the evacuation of nearby schools and residences. Union Pacific said in a news release that the train derailed at its yard at about 12:45pm in the town of Dupo. The tank car that first caught fire contained a flammable liquid used as a solvent, it said. Railroad spokeswoman Kristen South said the smoke from the fire does not pose a significant health hazard. Video showed more than 10 train cars derailed and flames shooting from the wreckage.

UNITED STATES

LGBT+ credit union to open

A unique US credit union opening next year is to give priority to the needs of LGBT+ customers amid controversy over a national effort to ensure that financial institutions do not discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Superbia Credit Union of Michigan would provide loans and other financial services that LGBT+ clients might not otherwise obtain, its founder said. Research published by Iowa State University earlier this year found that same-sex couples were 73 percent more likely to be turned down for a mortgage than were same-sex couples. “Our families, lives and financial journeys are vast and unique,” the Superbia Web site said.