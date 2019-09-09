Agencies

CHINA

Lockdown for rehearsal

The center of Beijing was under lockdown early yesterday for a nighttime parade rehearsal by the Chinese military, which is preparing for Oct.1 national day ceremonies. The Avenue of Eternal Peace was closed to traffic for about a dozen kilometers to allow troops to parade around Tiananmen Square. Xinhua news agency said about 90,000 people were involved. Security forces blocked access to residences with views of the avenue, ordering several foreign media outlets in the area to leave their offices for the weekend. Other rehearsals are expected each weekend this month, a guard said.

IRAN

Europeans ‘failing on deal’

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran President Ali Akbar Salehi yesterday said the European parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran have failed to fulfill their commitments under the pact. “The deal is not a one-way street and Iran will act accordingly as we have done so far by gradually downgrading our commitments,” he said after meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Acting Director General Cornel Feruta in Tehran. “Iran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments as long as the other parties fail to carry out their commitments.” Feruta arrived in Tehran yesterday for talks with top officials, a day after Tehran announced further breaches of limits on its nuclear activity set by the pact.

JAPAN

Ex-empress has surgery

Former empress Michiko yesterday had surgery after the 84-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, the Imperial Household Agency said. Her operation at the University of Tokyo Hospital began yesterday morning and ended safely, an agency official said. Former emperor Akihito and the couple’s daughter, Sayako Kuroda, visited the hospital to see Michiko before the operation.

AUSTRALIA

Bushfires rage in two states

Firefighters yesterday battled more than 100 bushfires across Queensland and New South Wales as authorities warned that parts of the country could expected a severe bushfire season this summer. “We’ve never seen this before in recorded history, fire weather has never been as severe this early in spring,” said Andrew Sturgess, an inspector with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. In Queensland 71 fires were burning, although none posed an immediate threat to major population centers. In New South Wales, parts of which are facing the worst drought in living memory, 57 fires were burning, with the largest having burned through more than 56,000 hectares.

TUNISIA

Presidential debates start

The first of three nights of three nights of televised debates between the candidates in Sunday’s presidential election was held on Saturday. The showdown between the 26 hopefuls is seen as the highlight of the campaign and a turning point in the nation’s politics. Called The Road to Carthage: Tunisia Makes Its Choice, the program was broadcast on 11 television channels, two of them public, and about 20 radio stations. The first debate involved eight of the candidates.

SAUDI ARABIA

New energy minister named

King Salman yesterday named one of his sons, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to be minister of energy, replacing Khalid al-Falih. The new energy minister is an experienced oil industry figure.