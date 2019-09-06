Agencies

BRAZIL

Attack on Bachelet’s past

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday criticized UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, a former Chilean president, by praising the 1973 military coup that led to her father’s death. Bolsonaro mentioned Bachelet’s father Alberto, an air force officer who opposed General Augusto Pinochet’s coup, and was imprisoned and tortured. He died in captivity in 1974. “If Pinochet’s people had not defeated the left in 1973 — among them, your father — today Chile would be a Cuba,” Bolsonaro told reporters. Among those arrested were Michelle Bachelet, who said she was tortured, and her mother, although they were later released and went into exile. Bolsonaro spoke after Michelle Bachelet raised concerns about an increasing rate of killings by police in Brazil, as well as alleged restrictions on civil liberties. Without naming Bolsonaro, Michelle Bachelet criticized his stated wish to celebrate Brazil’s 1964 military coup, as well as his denial of past state crimes.

INDIA

Three killed in flooding

Three people were killed and dozens of flights were canceled or delayed after severe flooding in Mumbai, with authorities yesterday warning of more heavy monsoon rains. Mumbai — home to 20 million people — has been hit by torrential downpours over the past two months amid the annual monsoon deluge. Nonstop rain over several hours on Wednesday paralyzed traffic, halted trains and delayed airport operations. Residents spoke of being trapped in traffic for several hours amid chaotic scenes. Maharashtra State Minister Ashish Shelar said that schools were to be closed yesterday “as a precautionary measure.”

THAILAND

Bangkok tops visitor list

Bangkok last year ranked first for the fourth straight year as the city with the most international visitors, Mastercard said in a report released on Wednesday. With almost 23 million international visitors last year, Bangkok outpaced Paris and London, which were second and third with just more than 19 million visitors each. Other top cities in order were Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Singapore; Kuala Lumpur; New York; Istanbul, Turkey; Tokyo; and Antalya, Turkey. The report pointed to broad increases in international travel, with the total number of international visits up 76 percent since 2009. Nine of the top 10 cities saw increases compared with 2017. London was the exception, with a drop of 4 percent. Dubai topped the list as far as consumption, with travelers spending an average of US$553 per day and visitors spending a total of nearly US$31 billion.

AUSTRALIA

Wreck foils drug smugglers

An alleged plot to smuggle A$1 billion (US$681.9 million) of drugs on a yacht unraveled when a Frenchman and a Briton ran the boat aground on a remote reef, police said yesterday. The two men — 51-year-old Antoine Dicenta and 34-year-old Graham Palmer — on Monday became stranded in the Albrolhos Islands off Western Australia after their yacht Zero ran into a reef. Police said the pair unloaded about 1 tonne of drugs from their yacht onto a smaller boat and ferried it to a nearby island where they took refuge. Local fishers alerted authorities, sparking a search that resulted in the alleged smugglers being discovered late on Tuesday along with 40 bags filled with drugs. Western Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said that the men had made a “pretty poor attempt” to cover the bags of drugs with seaweed before they were arrested.