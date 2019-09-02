Agencies

SYRIA

US attack leaves 40 dead

US forces attacked militant leaders in northwestern Syria on Saturday, the Pentagon said, in what a battlefield monitor called a missile strike that left at least 40 dead. The US strike came as renewed Syrian regime bombardment of Idlib Province killed one civilian in a first breach of a Russian-backed truce for the region that came into effect just hours before, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The US Department of Defense said its own attack targeted leaders of al-Qaeda in the north of the same province, but did not say what kind of weapon was used. That attack targeted leaders of militant groups and allied factions near Idlib city, the observatory said.

SYRIA

Islamic State militant caught

An Islamic State militant suspected of beheading more than 100 people in Raqa and with possible links to the Paris and Brussels attacks has been captured in Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Saturday. Anouar Haddouchi, who is of Belgian origin, was captured in the eastern Deir Ezzor region, about 100km from the Iraqi border, SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali said on Twitter. Bali also confirmed Belgian media reports, which said the capture took place in March. Haddouchi was being held by the SDF, which is dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) milita.

MYANMAR

‘Weak’ soldiers face court

The army plans to court-martial soldiers after a new finding in an inquiry into atrocities in Rakhine State, from which more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a 2017 army-led campaign the UN says was executed with “genocidal intent.” On Saturday, the Web site of Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing said a military court that visited the northern state found soldiers had shown “weakness in following instructions in some incidents” at a village said to have been a Rohingya massacre site.

TUNISIA

Jailed man to run in election

A jailed media magnate is among the 26 candidates authorized on Saturday to run in Tunisia’s presidential election next month, a crucial test for the North African country’s fragile young democracy. The Tunisian election authority announced the list of candidates who qualified for the Sept. 15 first round of voting. Those who accumulate the most votes advance to a second round two weeks later. Businessman Nabil Karoui was allowed to maintain his candidacy while in custody on accusations of money laundering and tax evasion. Karoui and another candidate accused of money laundering can run as long as they have not been convicted, the electoral authority said.

ISRAEL

PM pledges annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reaffirming his pledge to impose Israeli sovereignty on West Bank settlements. Speaking yesterday at a ceremony opening the new school year in the settlement of Elkana, Netanyahu said there “will be no more displacements” and all the communities will be “part of the state of Israel.” Such a move would be a sharp departure from long-standing Israeli government policy. With just more than two weeks to go to repeat elections, Netanyahu looks to be seeking to shore up his right-wing base again.